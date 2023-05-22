Outstanding heifer with heifer calf sell to a high of £3000 in the suckler ring at Clogher

Records were broken this week again in the store bullock ring with a 935kg Limousin selling to a new high of £2940 (£314 per 100kg) also an outstanding heifer with heifer calf sold to a high of £3000 in the suckler ring.

In the fatstock ring 304 lots listed sold to a very firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2518.60 for a 980kg Charolais to £257 per 100kg and selling to £263 per 100kg for an 870kg Charolais to £2288-10.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2233 for a 770kg Limousin to £292 per 100kg with a 720kg Limousin selling to £290 per 100kg at £2088.

Livestock Markets

Fleshed Friesians sold to £1413-40 for a 740kg to £191 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2415 for a 1050kg Charolais to £230 per 100kg with a 1120kg Hereford to £2363-20 at £211 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £302 per 100kg for a 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £2053-60.

Friesians sold to £225 per 100kg for 600kg to £1350 and up to £1619-20 per head.

Fat heifers sold to £285 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £1795-50.

In the store rings records were broken again with a 935kg Limousin to £2940 (£314) with a 650kg Limousin to £1990 (£306).

Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 580kg Charolais (£291) to a high of £309 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1670.

Med weights sold to £1520 for a 485kg Charolais (£313) with a 430kg Charolais to £1330 (£309).

Heavy heifers sold to £2000 for a 705kg Charolais (£283) to £295 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £1800.

Forward lots sold to £1760 for a 540kg Limousin (£326) with a 535kg Limousin to £1690 (£316).

Med weights sold to £1620 for a 455kg Limousin (£356) with a 450kg Limousin to £1600 (£355).

Smaller sorts sold to £1450 for a 400kg Simmental.

Weanling males sold to £1570 for a 535kg Limousin (£283) reaching a high of £375 per 100kg for a 320kg Limousin to £1200.

Weanling heifers sold to £1120 for a 420kg Limousin (£266) to £305 per 100kg for a 295kg Limousin to £900.

Dairy cows sold to £1780 a large selection of springers sold to £1800 twice.

Suckler outfits sold to £3000 and £2650.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1900.

Breeding bulls sold to £2500 and £2400.

Young bull calves sold to £505 for Charolais.

Heifer calves sold to £450 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps sold to £1070 for a Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £750 twice for Limousins.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Fivemiletown producer 770kg Limousin to £292 (£2233) and a 720kg Limousin to £290 (£2088) Dromore producer 670kg Limousin to £282 (£1889-40) Drumcose producer 680kg Limousin to £281 (£1910-80) Pomeroy producer 630kg Charolais to £280 (£1764) and 550kg Limousin to £270 (£1485) Tempo producer 620kg Belgian Blue to £277 (£1717-40) Omagh producer 730kg Simmental to £275 (£2007-50) and 690kg Charolais to £274 Fermanagh producer 870kg Charolais to (£2288-10) Dromore producer 770kg Limousin to £262 (£2017-40) Omagh producer 980kg Charolais to £257 (£2518-60) Killylea producer 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £255 (£1453-50) Aughnacloy producer 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £255 (£1759-50) Rosslea producer 730kg Limousin to £254 (£1854-20) Aughnacloy producer 710kg Limousin to £253 (£1796-30) Cookstown producer 620kg Limousin to £253 (£1568-60) and Co Antrim producer 530kg Shorthorn to £252 (£1335-60).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £250 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £200 to £227 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1413-40 for a 740kg to £191 with others selling from £180 to £188 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £132 to £164 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £106 to £128 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Florencecourt producer 1050kg Charolais to £230 (£2415) Cappagh producer 1120kg Hereford to £211 (£2363-20) Dungannon producer 760kg Limousin to £190 (£1444) and Beragh producer 1130kg Aberdeen Angus to £186 (£2101-80).

Fat steers

Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £302 per 100kg for 680kg to (£2053-60) Limousin steers sold to £255 per 100kg for 590kg to (£1504-50) Charolais steers sold to £263 per 100kg for a 600kg to (£1578) Friesian steers sold to £225 per 100kg and up to £1619-20 per head Simmental steers sold to £238 per 100kg for 670kg to (£1594-60).

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £285 per 100kg for 630kg to (£1795-50) Charolais heifers sold to £276 per 100kg for 550kg to (£1518) Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £266 per 100kg for 570kg to (£1516-20) Shorthorn beef heifers sold to £215 per 100kg Hereford heifers sold to £211 per 100kg. Friesians sold to £200 per 100kg.

Store bullocks (132 lots)

Demand remains very firm in this section with heavy steers selling to a new high of £2940 for a 935kg Limousin (£314 per 100kg) with other quality lots selling from £267 to £306 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin to £1990.

Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 580kg Charolais (£291) and selling to a high of £309 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1670.

Sample prices: Fermanagh producer 935kg Limousin to £2940 (£314) 820kg Limousin to £2490 (£303) 795kg Limousin to £2360 (£297) and 800kg Limousin to £2300 (£287) D G Newell Portadown 740kg Limousin to £2110 (£285) 740kg Charolais to £2050 (£277) 715kg Charolais to £2010 (£281) 730kg Charolais to £2000 (£274) and 665kg Charolais to £1890 (£284) B Daly Armagh 685kg Charolais to £2020 (£295) 660kg Limousin to £1990 (£301) 650kg Limousin to £1990 (£306) 675kg Charolais to £1980 (£293) and 640kg Charolais to £1880 (£293) O Cairns Ballygawley 715kg Aberdeen Angus to £2000 (£279) W J and G Falls Aughnacloy 665kg Charolais to £1980 (£297) 650kg Charolais to £1940 (£298) and 680kg Charolais to £1890 (£278) M Nesbitt Armagh 650kg Charolais to £1940 (£298) Forward lots sold to £1690 for a 580kg Charolais (£291) and a 550kg Charolais to £1580 (£287) for M McMurdie Tynan. Gazley Steen Dungannon 540kg Charolais to £1670 (£309) 555kg Charolais to £1650 (£297) and 555kg Limousin to £1580 (£284) W Hughes Lisnadill 590kg Charolais to £1670 (£283) and 550kg Limousin to £1560 (£283) B Daly Armagh 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1610 (£282) R Martin Portadown 550kg Limousin to £1580 (£287) and 550kg Belgian Blue to £1500 (£272) and P McCaffery Tempo 555kg Charolais to £1580 (£284).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A very strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1520 for a 485kg Charolais (£313) with most others selling from £254 to £309 per 100kg.

Sample prices: O McCaffery Tempo 485kg Charolais to £1520 (£313) 430kg Charolais to £1330 (£309) Philip McCaffery Tempo 480kg Charolais to £1410 (£294) 455kg Charolais to £1390 (£305) T Farrell Fivemiletown 465kg Limousin to £1400 (£301) E McCaffery Tempo 485kg Charolais to £1330 (£274) 490kg Charolais to £1270 (£259) and 470kg Charolais to £1240 (£264) K McCaffery Tempo 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1290 (£269) T Quinn Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1290 (£263) W Hughed Lisnadill 495kg Charolais to £1260 (£254) K Lynch Rosslea 435kg Belgian Blue to £1250 (£287) R Martin Portadown 470kg Limousin to £1200 (£255) R McKenna Augher 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£255) and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1120 (£249) and J Bleakley Newtownbutler 485kg Hereford to £1130 (£233) and 465kg Hereford to £1130 (£243).

Store heifers (150 lots)

A good entry this week sold to a brisk demand with heavy heifers selling to £2000 for a 705kg Charolais (£283) selling to £295 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £1800 other quality lots sold from £254 to £289 per 100kg.

Forward lots sold to £1760 for a 540kg Limousin (£326) with others selling to £316 per 100kg for a 535kg Limousin to £1690.

Sample prices: William G Hoey Fivemiletown 705kg Charolais to £2000 (£283) 670kg Charolais to £1890 (£282) and 650kg Charolais to £1880 (£289) B L Kelly and Sons Dungasnnon 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £1800 (£272) M Carr Newry 610kg Limousin to £1800 (£295) C Clarke Beragh 660kg Charolais to £1780 (£269) J T E and Zara Gauley Tempo 685kg Limousin to £1770 (£258) G McCauley Garvary 685kg Charolais to £1740 (£254) F O'Kane Omagh 615kg Charolais to £1720 (£279) F Flynn Newtownbutler 610kg Charolais to £1700 (£278) and 610kg Charolais to £1680 (£275) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 610kg Charolais to £1680 (£275) J Morton Armagh 605kg Limousin to £1660 (£274) Forward lots sold to £1760 for a 540kg Limousin (£326) for B and M Campbell Omagh J Morton Armagh 555kg Limousin to £1700 (£306) 580kg Charolais to £1690 (£291) 535kg Limousin to £1690 (£316) and 595kg Limousin to £1680 (£282) and F Flynn Newtownbutler 595kg Charolais to £1690 (£284) and 585kg Charolais to £1670 (£285).

Med weight stores 410kg to 500kg

A very strong demand in this section with a 455kg Limousin selling to £1620 (£356 per 100kg) with a lot of quality lots selling from £270 to a high of £355 per 100kg.

Leading prices: G R Watson Fivemiletown 455kg Limousin to £1620 (£356) and 430kg Limousin to £1450 (£322) B and M Campbell Omagh 450kg Limousin to £1600 (£355) and 470kg Limousin to £1380 (£293) G Munroe Carrickmore 475kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1580 (£332) M Carr Newry 470kg Limousin to £1550 (£329) 500kg Limousin to £1480 (£296) 430kg Charolais to £1360 (£316) and 440kg Charolais to £1410 (£297) V Keys Dromore 500kg Limousin to £1450 (£290) C Keys Fivemiletown 495kg Limousin to £1450 (£293) A T Armstrong Dromore 475kg Charolais to £1400 (£294) A Watson Fivemiletown 485kg Limousin to £1380 (£284) S Goodwin Fivemiletown 445kg Limousin to £1380 (£310) J Morton Armagh 490kg Charolais to £1380 (£281) P Gormley Dungannon 480kg Charolais to £1380 (£285) I S Farrell Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1340 (£270) J Primrose Fivemiletown 445kg Limousin to £1310 (£294) R McKean Strabane 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1310. Derrylin producer 475kg Limousin to £1290 (£271)

Smaller sorts 400kg and under

J T E and Zara Gauley Tempo 400kg Simmental to £1450. M Carr Newry 400kg Charolais to £1180. P Gormley Dungannon 400kg Charolais to £1170. E McCaffery Tempo 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150. V McCrystal Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £1120, 385kg Charolais to £1120, 355kg Charolais to £1100, 395kg Limousin to £1070, 385kg Charolais to £1070 and 360kg Limousin to £890. M Connelly Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £1100. Derrylin producer 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1010. P McCaffery Tempo 400kg Aberdeen Angus.to £990. O McCaffery Tempo 360kg Charolais to £970 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £930. D Murphy Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £950. K Lynch Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £940 and 365kg Charolais to £890.

Weanlings (170 lots)

A good selection on offer this week sold to a steady demand with strong males selling to £1570 for a 535kg Limousin (£293).

Med weights sold to £330 per 100kg for a 415kg blonde d'aquitaine to £1370 with smaller ones selling to a high of £375 per 100kg for a 320kg Limousin to £1200 and a 360kg Charolais to £1300 (£361).

Weanling heifers sold to £1120 for a 420kg Limousin (£266) with a 310kg Limousin to £940 (£303) and a 295kg Limousin to £900 (£305).

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

M Monaghan Augher 535kg Limousin to £1570 (£293) Johnston Farms Clogher 415kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1370 (£330) C V Wilson Derrylin 430kg Charolais to £1370 (£326) 380kg Charolais to £1310 (£344) 420kg Limousin to £1220 (£290) and 445kg Limousin to £1210 (£272) M McVeigh Dungannon 410kg Charolais to £1340 (£327) 395kg Charolais to £1310 (£331) and 410kg Limousin to £1210 (£295) P J Corrigan Dungannon 360kg Charolais to £1300 (£361) and 370kg Limousin to £1270 (£343) D J Jackson Tynan 500kg Simmental to £1290 (£258) Ballygawley producer 410kg Charolais to £1250 (£305) V Kelly Ballygawley 395kg Charolais to £1230 (£311) B Pryce Rosslea 320kg Limousin to £1200 (£375) R Walker Stewartstown 475kg Simmental to £1190 (£250) B Doran Dungannon 355kg Limousin to £1180 (£332) J Cassidy Rosslea 395kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1180 (£298) and Altmore Development Ltd 340kg Limousin to £1150 (£338).

Weanling heifers

R Walker Stewartstown 420kg Limousin to £1120 (£266) 380kg Limousin to £1010 (£265) 395kg Limousin to £1000 (£253) 365kg Charolais to £970 (£265) and 360kg Charolais to £910 (£252) H T Turbitt Ballygawley 355kg Charolais to £1050 (£296) A Shilliday Keady 455kg Hereford to £1020. G Taggart Coalisland 360kg Limousin to £1020 (£283) 340kg Limousin to £910 (£267) and 330kg Limousin to £920 (£278) S Gilmour Ballygawley 360kg Limousin to £990 (£275) P P Devlin Cookstown 370kg Charolais to £950 (£256) Altmore Development Ltd Pomeroy 310kg Limousin to £940 (£303) and 295kg Limousin to £900 (£305) M Boyle Fivemiletown 305kg Limousin to £910 (£298) J F McKenna Augher 340kg Limousin to £900. T McKeaney Garrison 295kg Charolais to £890 (£301) and 310kg Charolais to £890 (£287).

Dairy cows and heifers

A much larger entry this week sold to a steady demand with quality lots in short supply however a Dungannon producer sold calved heifers to £1780 and £1700. Fermanagh producer £1660 and £1400 for calved heifers. Benburb producer £1630 for calved heifer. A large selection of springing heifers sold to £1860, £1580 and £1320 for a Derrylin producer. Dungannon producer £1800, £1770, £1610 twice, £1560, £1410, 1150, £1110 and £1030. Newtownbutler producer £1470, Tempo producer £1410. Dundrod producer £1300. Tempo producer £1200.

Breeding bulls

Portadown producer £2500, £2260 and £2060 for young pedigree registered Limousin bulls (born 05 /2022 not working yet); Fivemiletown producer £2400 for pedigree registered Simmental (14/05/2019); Brookeborough producer £2200 for pedigree registered Limousin (03/05/2021) and Trillick producer £1550 for non pedigree registered Charolais. (14/12/2021).

Suckler cows and calves

A full house this week sold easily to a strong demand with a Fintona producer selling two top quality outfits to make £3000 for heifer with heifer calf and a heifer with bull calf to £2650. Castlederg producer £1990 for heifer with bull calf. and £1560 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. B P Maguire Rosslea £1980 and £1950 for Aberdeen Angus heifers with bull calves. Cookstown producer £1850 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. E Ferry Cookstown 1900 for 2019 cow with bull calf and £1860 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. Moira producer £1760 for 2019 cow with bull calf £1570 for 2017 cow with bull calf and £1500 for heifer with bull calf. D Patterson Donemana £1710 for 2013 cow with bull calf. Banbridge producer £1580 for heifer with heifer calf and £1450 for 2015 cow with heifer calf.

Several other outfits sold from £1100 to £1420.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1900 and £1620 for a Cookstown producer. Tempo producer £1450. Aughnacloy producer £1380.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A very sharp demand in this section with bull calves (under six weeks) selling to £505 for a Charolais to K Moore Augher. G Foster Kinawley £495 and £475 for Hereford; G McCaughey Clogher £490 and £370 for Simmentals; I McAdoo Rosslea £485 and £455 for Aberdeen Angus; V E Irwin Ballinamallard £385 for Limousin; M McCann Sixmilecross £370 for Charolais and W H Stockdale Clogher £360 and £340 for Aberdeen Angus and £335 for Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves

K Moore Augher £450 for Aberdeen Angus £420 for Limousin and £335 for Aberdeen Angus; Brookeborough producer £430 for Belgian Blue; G Foster Kinawley £420 for Hereford; Fintona producer £410 for Limousin; R W J E Ferguson Drumcose £395 for Charolais and D R Wilson Magheraveely £380 for Hereford.

Reared male lumps

P J Gilleese Kinawley £1070 for Limousin; S Quinn Dungannon £850 for Limousin; M Rafferty Armagh £790 twice for Aberdeen Angus; F Curry Keady £690 x 2 £685 and £670 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; J Burke Derrylin £645 for Charolais; S Cox Kinawley £640 and £550 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £615 for Simmental and £590 for Parthenais; S Quinn Pomeroy £610 for Limousin and P Duggan Aghalane £580 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps

