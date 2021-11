Outstanding trade for all stock at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,390 for a 630kg Sal at £2.21 per kg and to a top of £2.48 per kilo for a Lim 294kg at £730.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,020 for a 482kg Char at £2.12 per kg and to a top of £2.98 per kilo for a Char 248kg at £740.

15 Fat Cows were on offer and sold to a great trade topping with a 950kg Char at £1,700 and £1.79 per kg.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Kilrea producer; Sal,642kg at £1,370 = 2.13p; Sal,630kg at £1,390 = 2.21p; Sal,604kg at £1,260 = 2.09p; Sal,622kg at £1,310 = 2.11p; Drumsurn producer; Lim,294kg at £730 = 2.48p; Lim,298kg at £730 = 2.45p; Lim,252kg at £620 = 2.46p; Lim,316kg at £730 = 2.31p; Char,414kg at £900 = 2.17p; Portglenone producer; Char,344kg at £840 = 2.44p; Char,384kg at £870 = 2.27p; Char,416kg at £990 = 2.38p; Garvagh producer; AA,530kg at £990 = 1.87p; AA,462kg at £920 = 1.99p; AA,626kg at £1,250 = 2.00p; AA,492kg at £940 = 1.91p; AA,508kg at £990 = 1.95p; AA,534kg at £980 = 1.84p; AA,492kg at £990 = 2.01p; AA,514kg at £970 = 1.89p; AA,592kg at £1,150 = 1.94p; AA,480kg at £960 = 2.00p; AA,520kg at £1,030 = 1.98p; AA,528kg at £1,050 = 1.99p; Garvagh producer; Lim,330kg at £820 = 2.48p; Swatragh producer; Char,356kg at £820 = 2.30p; Desertmartin producer; Lim,336kg at £790 = 2.35p; Char,354kg at £830 = 2.34p.

Heifers: Dungiven producer; Char,482kg at £1,020 = 2.12p; Garvagh producer; Char,248kg at £740 = 2.98p; Char,218kg at £620 = 2.84p; Magherafelt producer; Lim,316kg at £700 = 2.22p; Drumsurn producer; Char,344kg at £740 = 2.15p; Lim,328kg at £650 = 1.98p; Char,392kg at £690 = 1.76p; Lim,368kg at £760 = 2.07p; Char,344kg at £620 = 1.80p.

Another excellent show of over 1,400 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 20th November. 250 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £185.00. 1,175 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with an outstanding trade, lambs topped at £150.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Draperstown producer; 28.5kg at £150.00 = 5.26p; Limavady producer; 27kg at £136.00 = 5.04p; Limavady producer; 29kg at £134.00 = 4.62p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £132.00 = 4.71p; Coleraine producer; 27.7kg at £132.00 = 4.77p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £131.00 = 5.46p; Cookstown producer; 24.6kg at £130.50 = 5.30p; Swatragh producer; 25.8kg at £129.50 = 5.03p; Dungiven producer; 24.5kg at £128.50 = 5.24p; Cookstown producer; 25kg at £128.00 = 5.12p; Magherafelt producer; 25kg at £126.50 = 5.06p; Dunloy producer; 25kg at £126.00 = 5.04p; Dungiven producer; 25kg at £126.00 = 5.04p.

Mid-weight: Draperstown producer; 23kg at £128.00 = 5.57p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £127.00 = 5.52p; Cookstown producer; 23.8kg at £125.00 = 5.25p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £122.50 = 5.21p; Coleraine producer; 23.6kg at £122.00 = 5.17p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £119.00 = 5.17p; Kilrea producer; 23.5kg at £118.50 = 5.04p; Carnlough producer; 23kg at £118.50 = 5.15p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £118.50 = 5.15p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £118.00 = 5.36p; Maghera producer; 22.9kg at £117.00 = 5.11p; Slaughtmanus producer; 23.25kg at £117.00 = 5.03p.

Light-weight Lambs: Kilrea producer; 19kg at £109.50 = 5.76p; Knockloughrim producer; 19kg at £106.00 = 5.58p; Magherafelt producer; 18.3kg at £99.00 = 5.41p; Ballymoney producer; 17kg at £97.00 = 5.71p; Magherafelt producer; 17kg at £96.00 = 5.65p; Draperstown producer; 19.8kg at £95.50 = 4.82p; Cookstown producer; 16.8kg at £95.00 = 5.65p; Draperstown producer; 15kg at £90.00 = 6.00p; Draperstown producer; 15kg at £89.00 = 5.93p; Maghera producer; 17kg at £89.00 = 5.24p; Limavady producer; 16kg at £87.50 = 5.47p; Swatragh producer; 16kg at £86.00 = 5.38p; Moneymore producer; 17kg at £85.50 = 5.03p; Plumbridge producer; 14kg at £85.00 = 6.07p; Swatragh producer; 15.4kg at £85.00 = 5.52p; Cookstown producer; 16kg at £82.50 = 5.16p; Maghera producer; 14.4kg at £77.00 = 5.35p.