Outstanding trade for all stock at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,240 for a 468kg Char at £2.65 per kg and to a top of £3.18 per kilo for a Char 280kg at £890.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1380 for a 576kg Lim at £2.40 per kg and to a top of £2.81 per kilo for a Lim 260kg at £730.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Char,468kg at £1240 = 2.65p; Char,462kg at £1210 = 2.62p; Char,474kg at £1200 = 2.53p; Magherafelt producer; Char,280kg at £890 = 3.18p; Ballymoney producer; Lim,490kg at £1200 = 2.45p; Lim,524kg at £1130 = 2.16p; Lim,508kg at £1080 = 2.13p; Lim,426kg at £910 = 2.14p; Garvagh producer; Char,424kg at £1090 = 2.57p; Char,404kg at £1060 = 2.62p; Lim,400kg at £900 = 2.25p; Swatragh producer; Char,428kg at £1060 = 2.48p; Char,410kg at £1060 = 2.59p; Char,354kg at £980 = 2.77p; Char,422kg at £950 = 2.25p; Char,350kg at £830 = 2.37p; Cookstown producer; Char,422kg at £990 = 2.35p; Desertmartin producer; Char,350kg at £980 = 2.80p; Dungiven producer; Sim,414kg at £970 = 2.34p; Sim,420kg at £970 = 2.31p; Sim,448kg at £960 = 2.14p; Sim,356kg at £840 = 2.36p; Cookstown producer; Lim,396kg at £940 = 2.37p; Rasharkin producer; Lim,418kg at £910 = 2.18p; Dungiven producer; SPK,348kg at £830 = 2.39p; Portglenone producer; Sim,326kg at £770 = 2.36p; Maghera producer; SHB,298kg at £680 = 2.28p; Swatragh producer; AA,270kg at £640 = 2.37p; Draperstown producer; Char,352kg at £770 = 2.19p; Sim,300kg at £670 = 2.23p.

Heifers: Portglenone producer; Lim,576kg at £1380 = 2.40p; Lim,582kg at £1360 = 2.34p; Lim,550kg at £1290 = 2.35p; Lim,556kg at £1260 = 2.27p; Lim,566kg at £1260 = 2.23p; Lim,568kg at £1230 = 2.17p; Ahoghill producer; Lim,260kg at £730 = 2.81p; Lim,474kg at £1180 = 2.49p; Portglenone producer; BB,374kg at £960 = 2.57p; Magherafelt producer; Char,364kg at £960 = 2.64p; Rasharkin producer; Lim,358kg at £930 = 2.60p; Garvagh producer; Lim,346kg at £830 = 2.40p; Maghera producer; Char,288kg at £720 = 2.50p; Char,336kg at £760 = 2.26p; Portglenone producer; Sim,272kg at £720 = 2.65p.

Another excellent show of 1,350 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 12th February. 499 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £218.00. 828 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade, lambs topped at £130.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Cookstown producer; 33kg at £130.00 = 3.94p; Kilrea producer; 29kg at £130.00 = 4.48p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £124.50 = 4.61p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £121.50 = 4.50p; Castledawson producer; 28.9kg at £119.50 = 4.13p; Magherafelt producer; 25kg at £119.50 = 4.78p; Draperstown producer; 31.5kg at £119.00 = 3.78p; Kilrea producer; 26.7kg at £118.50 = 4.44p; Dungannon producer; 25.4kg at £118.50 = 4.67p; Ballycastle producer; 28.4kg at £117.50 = 4.14p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £117.50 = 4.70p; Portrush producer; 26.3kg at £117.00 = 4.45p; Magherafelt producer; 25kg at £117.00 = 4.68p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £117.00 = 4.68p; Tobermore producer; 26.5kg at £117.00 = 4.42p.

Mid-weight: Toomebridge producer; 23.7kg at £115.00 =4.85p; Antrim producer; 23.6kg at £110.50 = 4.68p; Swatragh producer; 23.8kg at £109.50 = 4.60p; Swatragh producer; 22kg at £109.00 = 4.95p; Swatragh producer; 22.8kg at £108.50 = 4.76p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £108.00 = 4.70p; Ballycastle producer; 23.5kg at £107.50 = 4.57p; Pomeroy producer; 22kg at £106.50 = 4.84p; Kilrea producer; 23.75kg at £104.50 = 4.40p.

Light-weight Lambs: Cookstown producer; 18.5kg at £94.50 = 5.11p; Cookstown producer; 18kg at £94.00 = 5.22p; Swatragh producer; 17.5kg at £84.00 = 4.80p; Maghera producer; 14.25kg at £77.50 = 5.44p.

Fat Ewes: Ballymoney producer £218; Ballymoney producer £212; Swatragh producer £186.

Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale

1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot to £258.00

1 Ewe with 1 Lamb at foot to £236.00

In-Lamb Ewes sold to £176.00