Outstanding trade for all types at Kilrea

Dropped Calves

Bull Calves: Londonderry farmer, Lim £525, £480, £430, Fri £335, £265; Portglenone farmer, Her £440, AA £435, Her £355, AA £330, Fri £255; Portglenone farmer, FKV £415, AA £385, £380; Finvoy farmer, BB £395, £355, £345, AA £345, £340, BB £335, £315, MB £315; Dunloy farmer, Lim £395; Moneymore farmer, AA £395; Armoy farmer, FKV £380, Her £355; Doagh farmer, AA £365, £245; Eglinton farmer, AA £355, £205; Maghera farmer, CH £355, AA £220; Glarryford farmer, BB £350, £275; Macosquin farmer, Her £350, AA £305, £270, Her £270; Tobermore farmer, AA £335, £310, Hol £285; Magherafelt farmer, BB £330, £280; Limavady farmer, BB £325, £290, £205; Magherafelt farmer, BB £325; Stewartstown farmer, BB £315; Stranocum farmer, Her £310; Rasharkin farmer, Fri £310, £280; Armoy farmer, AA £300, £225; Limavady farmer, SHB £295, AA £290, SHB £280, Fri £270, SHB £245, ST £220; Dungannon farmer, Her £290, £280, IM £220, Her £260; Ballyronan farmer, AA £275, £255; Ballymoney farmer, MB £260; Cloughmills farmer, AYR £230; Maghera farmer, AA £230; Eglinton farmer, Nor £220.

Heifer Calves: Claudy farmer, SHB £505, Sim £395, £385, CH £330, Sim £290, CH £265; Eglinton farmer, CH £470, AA £375, CH £370; Dungiven farmer, Fri £410; L’Derry farmer, Lim £400; Randalstown farmer, AA £390, £370; Portglenone farmer, Her £380, £340, BB £280, AA £235; Macosquin farmer, Sim £350; Finvoy farmer, BB £335, £295, £275; Ballymena farmer, AA £320; Rasharkin farmer, Her £305, £285; Armoy farmer, AA £305; Ballymoney farmer, Her £305; Bushmills farmer, AA £280; Limavady farmer, BB £275, £235, AA £210; Macosquin farmer, AA £270, Her £255; Dunloy farmer, Lim £245; Doagh farmer, AA £245; Maghera farmer, AA £240; Dungannon farmer, Her £240; Castlerock farmer, £240; Stewartstown farmer, Her £225; Ballymoney farmer, AA £220; Ballyronan farmer, AA £220; Magherafelt farmer, Her £210; Armoy farmer, AA £210.

Kilrea Mart

Friesian Calves

Super trade! More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £335. Good demand for thick types! Young Friesian calves needed!

Weanlings/Suck Calves (120)

A great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental Beef bred types, Fr x types and Friesian & Holstein Lumps!!!! Weanlings to top of £880 and 273 ppk.

More required to satisfy demand! Customers for cattle up to 18 mths

A good entry of over 400 on Monday, 9th May met a steady trade this week with quality lambs in good demand! Lambs to £5.91 per Kg & to top of £131.00! Fat Ewes to £200.00! Ewes & Lambs to £260.

Lambs (320): Kilrea farmer, 21.5k £127 (591); Kilrea farmer, 20k £118 (590); Kilrea farmer, 21.5k £124 (577); Coleraine farmer, 20.5k £117 (571); Coleraine farmer, 21.5k £122 (567); Aghadowey farmer, 23k £130 (565); Garvagh farmer, 22k £124 (564); Limavady farmer, 21k £118 (562); Kilrea farmer, 22.5k £125 (556); Ballymena farmer, 22.5k £125 (556); Limavady farmer, 23.5k £130 (553); Toomebridge farmer, 23.5k £129.50 (551); Kilrea farmer, 22k £120 (546); Cullybackey farmer, 24k £130 (542); Ballymoney farmer, 24.5k £131 (535).

Fat Ewes (80) on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Good entry of ewes to £200. More ewes needed.

A super entry of 30 dairy on Tuesday 10th May to a top price of £2120 for a Calved Heifer.

Ballymena farmer, Calved Heifers to £2120, £2080; Moneymore farmer, Calved Heifer to £2100, Calved Cows to £1780; Cookstown farmer, Calved Heifers to £2030, £1760, £1700; Ballymoney farmer, Calved FKV Heifer to £1680; Bushmills farmer, Batch of Springing Heifers to £1600, £1530.

More stock required weekly.

Friesian & AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.