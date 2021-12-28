Outstanding trade for calves and weanlings at Kilrea
A super entry of 370 Calves and Weanlings at Kilrea on Thursday, 16th December, met an outstanding trade for all types on offer.
All types of calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer. Dropped Calves
Bull Calves: Armoy farmer, BB £475, AA £440, BB £240, AA £230; Ballymena farmer, BB £460, £300, Her £290; Portglenone farmer, Lim £430; Portglenone farmer, BB £420; Ballyclare farmer, Lim £400, £330; Macosquin farmer, AA £390, BB £270;
Cookstown farmer, AA £360, £200; Finvoy farmer, BB £360, £350, £315, £235; Randalstown farmer, BB £355; Desertmartin farmer, BB £350, AA £255; Macosquin farmer, BB £345, £255, AA £200; Aghadowey farmer, BB £335;
Swatragh farmer, AA £325; Claudy farmer, BB £325, £295, £255, AA £240; Portglenone farmer, Sim £290, AA £235; Ballymena farmer, BB £300; Ballymoney farmer, BB £300, £260; Desertmartin farmer, FKV £290, £245; Upperlands farmer, Hol £285; Upperlands farmer, AA £270; Kilrea farmer, BB 270, £220; Ballymoney farmer, Her £260, AA £225; Portstewart farmer, AA £260;Ballymoney farmer, BB £250, £245, £215; Articlave farmer, AA £250; Ahoghill farmer, AA £245; Upperlands farmer, BB £240; Glarryford farmer, MB £235, £220; Ballykelly farmer, AA £235, £220, £205; Drumahoe farmer, AA £230; Coleraine farmer, AA £225; Dervock farmer, Her £225, AA £215; Kilrea farmer, Fri £210; Coleraine farmer, AA £205; Drumahoe farmer, AA £205; Toomebridge farmer, BB £200.
Heifer Calves: Ahoghill farmer, Sim £540; Armoy farmer, BB £410, £300, AA £285; Desertmartin farmer, BB £380, AA £300; Finvoy farmer, BB £370, £350, £320, £280; Ballymena farmer, AA £355, £295; Portglenone farmer, BB £350; Randalstown farmer, BB £345; Ballymoney farmer, BB £330, Lim £270, BB £240; Macosquin farmer, AA £320, £290; Upperlands farmer, BB £295; Kilrea farmer, BB £280, AA £260; Portglenone farmer, BB £275; L’Derry farmer, AA £275, £230; Ballymoney farmer, Her £255, BB £245, Sim £240, Fri £230; Bushmills farmer, AA £255, BB £240, £230, £220; Ballymoney farmer, AA £245; Upperlands farmer, AA £235; Articlave farmer, AA £235; Ballymena farmer, Her £230; Coleraine farmer, Her £230, £215; Ahoghill farmer, AA £210; Aghadowey farmer, BB £210; Ballymoney farmer, Her £205; Ballymoney farmer, Her £200; Toomebridge farmer, £200.
Friesian Calves
Super trade! More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £285. Good demand for thick types! Young Friesian calves needed!
Weanlings/Suck Calves (70)
A Great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental Beef bred types, Fr x types and Friesian & Holstein Lumps! Weanlings to top of £1030 and 298 ppk.
More required to satisfy demand. Customers for cattle up to 18 mths
A good entry of over 420 on Monday, 20th December met a sharper trade this week with quality lambs in good demand! Lambs to £5.43 per Kg & to top of £132.00. Fat Ewes to £171.00.
Lambs (340): Aghadowey farmer, 21k £114 (543), 22.5k £119 (529); Armoy farmer, 19k £102 (537); Garvagh farmer, 19k £101 (532); Coleraine farmer, 20k £106 (530); Limavady farmer, 21.5k £112 (521); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £114.50 (521); Limavady farmer, 18.5k £96 (519), 22.5k £114.50 (509); Ballymoney farmer, 16k £82 (513); Garvagh farmer, 21.5k £109 (507).
Fat Ewes (80) on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Good Entry of Ewes to £171. More ewes needed.
A good entry of 42 dairy on Tuesday, 21st December met a super trade with more quality lots required. Calved Heifers to £2360.
Dungannon farmer, Calved FKV Heifers to £2360, £2240, £2220, £2180, £2120, £2100, £2040, £2020, £1980, £1900, £1820, £1800, £1740, £1700, £1520, £1500; Cloughmills farmer, Calved Heifers to £2160; Randalstown farmer, 2nd Calver to £2120; Dunloy farmer, Calved Heifers to £2050, £1900; Ballymena farmer, Calved Heifers to £2040, £1980; Macosquin farmer, Calved Heifers to £2000, £1500; Ballyclare farmer, Calved Heifers to £1870, £1670; Glenavy farmer, Calved Heifer to £1860, 2nd Calver to £1830; Maghera farmer, Calved Heifer to £1780; Magherafelt farmer, Springing Heifer to £1520.
More stock required weekly.
A good entry of 100 on Wednesday, 22nd December at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand!!! Steers to £1640, Heifers to £1280.
Fat Cows & Bulls to £1500.
Fat Cows: (35) on offer. flying trade: Castlederg farmer, 590k Hol £1200 (203), 660k £910 (138), 620k £770 (124), 570k £700 (123); Cookstown farmer, 660k FKV £1280 (194), 790k Fri £1500 (190), 670k £930 (139); Toomebridge farmer, 590k Lim £1120 (190), 660k Her £1250 (189); Dunloy farmer, 660k Sim £1030 (156); Kilrea farmer, 550k HI £850 (155); Ballymoney farmer, 690k Fri £1030 (149), 640k £830 (130); Maghera farmer, 770k CH £1040 (135); Aghadowey farmer, 730k Fri £980 (134); Limavady farmer, 680k Hol £890 (131); Glarryford farmer, 780k Fri £1010 (130), 690k £870 (126), 770k £900 (117); Castlerock farmer, 570k AA £730 (128); Macosquin farmer, 810k Hol £1030 (127), 680k £840 (124), 560k £680 (121); Portglenone farmer, 470k FKV £570 (121), 620k £740 (119); Dunloy farmer, 720k Hol £870 (121); Magherafelt farmer, 540k AYR £640 (119); Rasharkin farmer, 410k Fri £480 (117).
Suckler Stock: Coleraine farmer, Lim Heifer with Lim Heifer calf at foot to £1370.
All types of suckler stock required.
Heifers: Macosquin farmer, 230k Lim £580 (252); Garvagh farmer, 550k CH £1280 (233), 530k £1220 (230); Ballymena farmer, 520k Lim £1180 (227); Coleraine farmer, 560k AA £1240 (221), 540k SHB £1090 (202); Dunloy farmer, 470k Sim £1040 (221), 430k £940 (219); Ballymoney farmer, 580k Her £1260 (217), 560k CH £1150 (205); Moneymore farmer, 570k AA £1180 (207), 580k £1200 (207).
Steers: Rasharkin farmer, 660k CH £1640 (249), 670k Lim £1640 (245), 680k CH £1620 (238), 610k Lim £1450 (238), 590k £1390 (236); Coleraine farmer, 650k AA £1530 (235), 670k SH £1530 (228); Ballymoney farmer, 590k CH £1330 (225), 570k £1280 (225), 510k £1140 (224), 550k £1170 (213), 510k Lim £1080 (212), 510k £1080 (212); Cloughmills farmer, 560k AA £1260 (225), 550k CH £1220 (222); Ballymoney farmer, 430k AA £940 (219).
Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.
HA McIlrath & Sons Ltd