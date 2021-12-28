Outstanding trade for calves and weanlings at Kilrea

Kilrea Mart

All types of calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer. Dropped Calves

Bull Calves: Armoy farmer, BB £475, AA £440, BB £240, AA £230; Ballymena farmer, BB £460, £300, Her £290; Portglenone farmer, Lim £430; Portglenone farmer, BB £420; Ballyclare farmer, Lim £400, £330; Macosquin farmer, AA £390, BB £270;

Cookstown farmer, AA £360, £200; Finvoy farmer, BB £360, £350, £315, £235; Randalstown farmer, BB £355; Desertmartin farmer, BB £350, AA £255; Macosquin farmer, BB £345, £255, AA £200; Aghadowey farmer, BB £335;

Swatragh farmer, AA £325; Claudy farmer, BB £325, £295, £255, AA £240; Portglenone farmer, Sim £290, AA £235; Ballymena farmer, BB £300; Ballymoney farmer, BB £300, £260; Desertmartin farmer, FKV £290, £245; Upperlands farmer, Hol £285; Upperlands farmer, AA £270; Kilrea farmer, BB 270, £220; Ballymoney farmer, Her £260, AA £225; Portstewart farmer, AA £260;Ballymoney farmer, BB £250, £245, £215; Articlave farmer, AA £250; Ahoghill farmer, AA £245; Upperlands farmer, BB £240; Glarryford farmer, MB £235, £220; Ballykelly farmer, AA £235, £220, £205; Drumahoe farmer, AA £230; Coleraine farmer, AA £225; Dervock farmer, Her £225, AA £215; Kilrea farmer, Fri £210; Coleraine farmer, AA £205; Drumahoe farmer, AA £205; Toomebridge farmer, BB £200.

Heifer Calves: Ahoghill farmer, Sim £540; Armoy farmer, BB £410, £300, AA £285; Desertmartin farmer, BB £380, AA £300; Finvoy farmer, BB £370, £350, £320, £280; Ballymena farmer, AA £355, £295; Portglenone farmer, BB £350; Randalstown farmer, BB £345; Ballymoney farmer, BB £330, Lim £270, BB £240; Macosquin farmer, AA £320, £290; Upperlands farmer, BB £295; Kilrea farmer, BB £280, AA £260; Portglenone farmer, BB £275; L’Derry farmer, AA £275, £230; Ballymoney farmer, Her £255, BB £245, Sim £240, Fri £230; Bushmills farmer, AA £255, BB £240, £230, £220; Ballymoney farmer, AA £245; Upperlands farmer, AA £235; Articlave farmer, AA £235; Ballymena farmer, Her £230; Coleraine farmer, Her £230, £215; Ahoghill farmer, AA £210; Aghadowey farmer, BB £210; Ballymoney farmer, Her £205; Ballymoney farmer, Her £200; Toomebridge farmer, £200.

Friesian Calves

Super trade! More required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £285. Good demand for thick types! Young Friesian calves needed!

Weanlings/Suck Calves (70)

A Great entry of weanlings met an outstanding trade for all types on offer, both for Continental Beef bred types, Fr x types and Friesian & Holstein Lumps! Weanlings to top of £1030 and 298 ppk.

More required to satisfy demand. Customers for cattle up to 18 mths

A good entry of over 420 on Monday, 20th December met a sharper trade this week with quality lambs in good demand! Lambs to £5.43 per Kg & to top of £132.00. Fat Ewes to £171.00.

Lambs (340): Aghadowey farmer, 21k £114 (543), 22.5k £119 (529); Armoy farmer, 19k £102 (537); Garvagh farmer, 19k £101 (532); Coleraine farmer, 20k £106 (530); Limavady farmer, 21.5k £112 (521); Ballymoney farmer, 22k £114.50 (521); Limavady farmer, 18.5k £96 (519), 22.5k £114.50 (509); Ballymoney farmer, 16k £82 (513); Garvagh farmer, 21.5k £109 (507).

Fat Ewes (80) on offer met a super trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Good Entry of Ewes to £171. More ewes needed.

A good entry of 42 dairy on Tuesday, 21st December met a super trade with more quality lots required. Calved Heifers to £2360.

Dungannon farmer, Calved FKV Heifers to £2360, £2240, £2220, £2180, £2120, £2100, £2040, £2020, £1980, £1900, £1820, £1800, £1740, £1700, £1520, £1500; Cloughmills farmer, Calved Heifers to £2160; Randalstown farmer, 2nd Calver to £2120; Dunloy farmer, Calved Heifers to £2050, £1900; Ballymena farmer, Calved Heifers to £2040, £1980; Macosquin farmer, Calved Heifers to £2000, £1500; Ballyclare farmer, Calved Heifers to £1870, £1670; Glenavy farmer, Calved Heifer to £1860, 2nd Calver to £1830; Maghera farmer, Calved Heifer to £1780; Magherafelt farmer, Springing Heifer to £1520.

More stock required weekly.

A good entry of 100 on Wednesday, 22nd December at Kilrea, met an outstanding trade with all types of stock in demand!!! Steers to £1640, Heifers to £1280.

Fat Cows & Bulls to £1500.

Fat Cows: (35) on offer. flying trade: Castlederg farmer, 590k Hol £1200 (203), 660k £910 (138), 620k £770 (124), 570k £700 (123); Cookstown farmer, 660k FKV £1280 (194), 790k Fri £1500 (190), 670k £930 (139); Toomebridge farmer, 590k Lim £1120 (190), 660k Her £1250 (189); Dunloy farmer, 660k Sim £1030 (156); Kilrea farmer, 550k HI £850 (155); Ballymoney farmer, 690k Fri £1030 (149), 640k £830 (130); Maghera farmer, 770k CH £1040 (135); Aghadowey farmer, 730k Fri £980 (134); Limavady farmer, 680k Hol £890 (131); Glarryford farmer, 780k Fri £1010 (130), 690k £870 (126), 770k £900 (117); Castlerock farmer, 570k AA £730 (128); Macosquin farmer, 810k Hol £1030 (127), 680k £840 (124), 560k £680 (121); Portglenone farmer, 470k FKV £570 (121), 620k £740 (119); Dunloy farmer, 720k Hol £870 (121); Magherafelt farmer, 540k AYR £640 (119); Rasharkin farmer, 410k Fri £480 (117).

Suckler Stock: Coleraine farmer, Lim Heifer with Lim Heifer calf at foot to £1370.

All types of suckler stock required.

Heifers: Macosquin farmer, 230k Lim £580 (252); Garvagh farmer, 550k CH £1280 (233), 530k £1220 (230); Ballymena farmer, 520k Lim £1180 (227); Coleraine farmer, 560k AA £1240 (221), 540k SHB £1090 (202); Dunloy farmer, 470k Sim £1040 (221), 430k £940 (219); Ballymoney farmer, 580k Her £1260 (217), 560k CH £1150 (205); Moneymore farmer, 570k AA £1180 (207), 580k £1200 (207).

Steers: Rasharkin farmer, 660k CH £1640 (249), 670k Lim £1640 (245), 680k CH £1620 (238), 610k Lim £1450 (238), 590k £1390 (236); Coleraine farmer, 650k AA £1530 (235), 670k SH £1530 (228); Ballymoney farmer, 590k CH £1330 (225), 570k £1280 (225), 510k £1140 (224), 550k £1170 (213), 510k Lim £1080 (212), 510k £1080 (212); Cloughmills farmer, 560k AA £1260 (225), 550k CH £1220 (222); Ballymoney farmer, 430k AA £940 (219).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.