Outstanding trade for cattle at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,830 for a 902kg Angus at £2.03 per kg and to a top of £2.37 per kilo for a Char 384kg at £910.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,290 for a 574kg Lim at £2.25 per kg and to a top of £2.38 per kilo for a Char 336kg at £800.

Fat Cows were also a great trade topping with an 830kg Lim at £1,440 and £1.73 per kg.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Kilrea producer; AA,902kg at £1,830 = 2.03p; AA,786kg at £1,540 = 1.96p; AA,674kg at £1,390 = 2.06p; AA,750kg at £1,510 = 2.01p; AA,678kg at £1,410 = 2.08p; Char,674kg at £1,370 = 2.03p; Garvagh producer; Char,384kg at £910 = 2.37p; Char,352kg at £780 = 2.22p; Char,352kg at £830 = 2.36p; Char,378kg at £870 = 2.30p; Char,418kg at £980 = 2.34p; Draperstown producer; Char,426kg at £900 = 2.11p; Char,456kg at £910 = 2.00p; Garvagh producer; Lim,514kg at £1,090 = 2.12p; Kilrea producer; Lim,622kg at £1,330 = 2.14p; Char,682kg at £1,390 = 2.04p; Lim,652kg at £1,380 = 2.12p; Stewartstown producer; Her,608kg at £1,260 = 2.07p; Swatragh producer; Char,460kg at £920 = 2.00p; Stewartstown producer; Lim,546kg at £1,120 = 2.05p; Lim,448kg at £890 = 1.99p; Lim,496kg at £1,010 = 2.04p; Lim,476kg at £960 = 2.02p; Lim,574kg at £1,070 = 1.86p; Bellaghy producer; Sim,490kg at £1,090 = 2.22p; Lim,390kg at £910 = 2.33p; Drumsurn producer; Lim,376kg at £770 = 2.05p; Cookstown producer; Char,380kg at £760 = 2.00p; Lim,338kg at £720 = 2.13p; Lim,380kg at £830 = 2.18p; Lim,416kg at £820 = 1.97p; Char,420kg at £980 = 2.33p; Loup producer; Fr,524kg at £640 = 1.22p; Hol,542kg at £630 = 1.16p; Fr,592kg at £890 = 1.50p; Fr,546kg at £620 = 1.14p; Fr,516kg at £620 = 1.20p; Fr,706kg at £1,150 = 1.63p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Lim,574kg at £1,290 = 2.25p; Char,456kg at £1,070 = 2.35p; Garvagh producer; Char,336kg at £800 = 2.38p; Char,316kg at £680 = 2.15p; Garvagh producer; Char,448kg at £900 = 2.01p; Char,494kg at £1,080 = 2.19p; Rasharkin producer; Lim,530kg at £870 = 1.64p; Lim,436kg at £740 = 1.70p; Lim,486kg at £980 = 2.02p; Lim,440kg at £720 = 1.64p; Lim,546kg at £910 = 1.67p; Lim,446kg at £770 = 1.73p; Lim,474kg at £790 = 1.67p; Fkv,444kg at £710 = 1.60p; Lim,478kg at £830 = 1.74p; Lim,484kg at £800 = 1.65p; Lim,438kg at £730 = 1.67p. Garvagh producer; Char,334kg at £690 = 2.07p; Char,378kg at £720 = 1.90p; Draperstown producer; Char,348kg at £740 = 2.13p; Char,390kg at £770 = 1.97p; Char,364kg at £670 = 1.84p; Char,334kg at £710 = 2.13p; Garvagh producer; Char,494kg at £910 = 1.84p; Char,414kg at £900 = 2.17p; Char,498kg at £1,010 = 2.03p; Char,458kg at £830 = 1.81p; Dungiven producer; Lim,334kg at £700 = 2.10p; Lim,446kg at £870 = 1.95p.

Another excellent show of 1,450 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 30th October. 275 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £183.00. 1,175 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a much improved trade, lambs topped at £160.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Cookstown producer; 38kg at £160.00 = 4.21p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £133.00 = 4.75p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £123.00 = 4.39p; Garvagh producer; 30kg at £120.00 = 4.00p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £118.50 = 4.74p; Kilrea producer; 27kg at £118.50 = 4.39p; Kilrea producer; 26kg at £117.50 = 4.52p; Cookstown producer; 26.5kg at £117.00 = 4.42p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £117.00 = 4.68p; Garvagh producer; 25.5kg at £117.00 = 4.59p; Dungiven producer; 25.7kg at £114.00 = 4.44p; Maghera producer; 24kg at £114.00 = 4.75p.

Mid-weight: Magherafelt producer; 21kg at £128.00 =6.10p; Portglenone producer; 23.5kg at £118.00 = 5.02p; Coleraine producer; 23.25kg at £112.50 = 4.84p; Maghera producer; 23.25kg at £112.00 = 4.82p; Magherafelt producer; 23kg at £112.00 = 4.87p; Maghera producer; 22.6kg at £111.50 = 4.93p; Magherafelt producer; 19kg at £94.00 = 4.95p; Limavady producer; 23kg at £111.00 = 4.83p; Draperstown producer; 21.8kg at £111.00 = 5.09p; Swatragh producer; 20.9kg at £110.50 = 5.29p; Garvagh producer; 23.8kg at £110.50 = 4.64p; Cranagh producer; 22.4kg at £110.00 = 4.91p.

Light-weight Lambs: Garvagh producer; 17kg at £95.00 = 5.59p; Dungiven producer; 19kg at £95.00 = 5.00p; Garvagh producer; 15.5kg at £93.50 = 6.03p; Claudy producer; 18.5kg at £92.00 = 4.97p; Claudy producer; 15.25kg at £91.50 = 6.00p; Moneymore producer; 17.4kg at £90.00 = 5.17p; Bushmills producer; 16kg at £88.00 = 5.50p; Swatragh producer; 14.5kg at £87.00 = 6.00p; Garvagh producer; 14.6kg at £86.50 = 5.92p; Dungiven producer; 14kg at £86.00 = 6.14p; Draperstown producer; 14kg at £85.50 = 6.11p; Magherafelt producer; 14.7kg at £81.00 = 5.51p.

Fat Ewes: Cookstown producer £183; Antrim producer £178; Tobermore producer £174.

At the Final Weekly Breeding Sale of the season last Thursday evening, 28th October, over 450 quality sheep were presented for sale which produced a very solid trade.

Sample of Leading Prices

Hoggets - £168.00, £164.00, £155.00, £168.00, £152.00, £148.00, £146.00.