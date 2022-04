Outstanding trade for cattle at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,490 for a 594kg Char at £2.51 per kg and to a top of £2.83 per kilo for a Lim 240kg at £680.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,570 for a 576kg Char at £2.73 per kg and to a top of £2.78 per kilo for a Char 518kg at £1,440.

Fat Cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.22 per kilo for a Char 720kg at £1,600.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices:

Bullocks: Maghera producer; Char,594kg at £1,490 = 2.51p; Lim,512kg at £1,210 = 2.36p; Char,422kg at £900 = 2.13p; Lim,540kg at £1,270 = 2.35p; Char,468kg at £1,140 = 2.44p; Lim,406kg at £940 = 2.32p; Char,450kg at £970 = 2.16p; Char,430kg at £1,080 = 2.51p; Maghera producer; Lim,238kg at £660 = 2.77p; Lim,318kg at £780 = 2.45p; Lim,240kg at £680 = 2.83p; Lim,294kg at £700 = 2.38p; Magherafelt producer; AA,582kg at £1,210 = 2.08p; Magherafelt producer; Char,624kg at £1,450 = 2.32p; Magherafelt producer; Char,366kg at £880 = 2.40p; Char,386kg at £1,040 = 2.69p; Char,306kg at £780 = 2.53p; Char,340kg at £780 = 2.29p; Char,306kg at £700 = 2.29p; Castledawson producer; Lim,388kg at £990 = 2.55p; Swatragh producer; Char,552kg at £1,490 = 2.70p; AA,562kg at £1,410 = 2.51p; Char,518kg at £1,360 = 2.63p; Char,530kg at £1,430 = 2.70p; Maghera producer; Char,428kg at £1,060 = 2.48p; Char,404kg at £920 = 2.28p; Char,406kg at £1,130 = 2.78p; Lim,496kg at £1,190 = 2.40p; BB,530kg at £1,240 = 2.34p; Rasharkin producer; Lim,346kg at £880 = 2.54p; Ballymoney producer; BB,518kg at £960 = 1.85p; Maghera producer; Lim,340kg at £700 = 2.06p; Lim,250kg at £600 = 2.40p; Lim,330kg at £700 = 2.12p; Lim,262kg at £550 = 2.10p; Lim,248kg at £650 = 2.62p; Lim,314kg at £760 = 2.42p; Lim,290kg at £630 = 2.17p; Magherafelt producer; Fkv,332kg at £520 = 1.57p; Sal,356kg at £910 = 2.56p; Char,382kg at £990 = 2.59p; Maghera producer; Hol,476kg at £750 = 1.58p; Fr,506kg at £920 = 1.82p; Dr,480kg at £870 = 1.81p; Hol,468kg at £840 = 1.79p; Hol,416kg at £550 = 1.32p; Fr,440kg at £640 = 1.45p; Hol,424kg at £590 = 1.39p; Fr,468kg at £770 = 1.65p; Hol,458kg at £700 = 1.53p; Hol,516kg at £890 = 1.72p; Hol,460kg at £770 = 1.67p; Fr,390kg at £520 = 1.33p; Hol,490kg at £850 = 1.73p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; Char,576kg at £1,570 = 2.73p; Char,584kg at £1,550 = 2.65p; Char,516kg at £1,280 = 2.48p; Char,530kg at £1,350 = 2.55p; Char,556kg at £1,460 = 2.63p; Stewartstown producer; Char,518kg at £1,440 = 2.78p; Char,562kg at £1,400 = 2.49p; Char,558kg at £1,440 = 2.58p; Char,554kg at £1,430 = 2.58p; Newbuildings producer; Daq,512kg at £1,250 = 2.50p; Castledawson producer; Lim,388kg at £930 = 2.40p; Lim,320kg at £740 = 2.31p; Lim,388kg at £910 = 2.35p; Swatragh producer; Sim,544kg at £1,360 = 2.50p; Lim,564kg at £1,310 = 2.32p; Char,650kg at £1,460 = 2.25p; Lim,542kg at £1,320 = 2.44p; Lim,586kg at £1,450 = 2.47p; Maghera producer; Lim,266kg at £620 = 2.33p; Lim,348kg at £640 = 1.84p; Antrim producer; Lim,326kg at £600 = 1.84p; Bal,400kg at £700 = 1.75p; Maghera producer; Char,362kg at £810 = 2.24p; Char,354kg at £840 = 2.37p; Char,364kg at £950 = 2.61p; Char,420kg at £910 = 2.17p; BB,372kg at £700 = 1.88p; Maghera producer; Char,598kg at £1,470 = 2.46p; Char,530kg at £1,410 = 2.66p; Char,532kg at £1,410 = 2.65p; Lim,558kg at £1,160 = 2.08p; Lim,582kg at £1,450 = 2.49p; Char,630kg at £1,470 = 2.33p; Rasharkin producer; Lim,300kg at £720 = 2.40p; Maghera producer; Lim,420kg at £940 = 2.24p; Char,540kg at £1,200 = 2.22p; Char,452kg at £1,090 = 2.41p; Char,548kg at £1,310 = 2.39p; Char,564kg at £1,330 = 2.36p; Char,508kg at £1,340 = 2.64p; Char,544kg at £1,500 = 2.76p; Magherafelt producer; Char,330kg at £700 = 2.12p; Maghera producer; Char,554kg at £1,260 = 2.27p; Char,562kg at £1,270 = 2.26p; Char,610kg at £1,420 = 2.33p; Char,544kg at £1,300 = 2.39p; Char,564kg at £1,350 = 2.39p; Char,586kg at £1,250 = 2.13p; Char,542kg at £1,260 = 2.32p; Char,550kg at £1,360 = 2.47p.

A very strong seasonal show of 1,350 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 9th April. 570 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £260.00. 750 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with an improved trade. Lambs topped at £140.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Coleraine producer; 32kg at £140.50 = 4.39p; Moneymore producer; 38.75kg at £139.50 = 3.60p; Portglenone producer; 27.3kg at £139.50 = 5.11p; Portglenone producer; 24kg at £136.50 = 5.69p; Castledawson producer; 27kg at £135.50 = 5.02p; Tobermore producer; 31kg at £135.00 = 4.35p; Coleraine producer; 33kg at £134.50 = 4.08p; Ballymoney producer; 31kg at £134.50 = 4.34p; Limavady producer; 28.3kg at £134.00 = 4.73p; Bellaghy producer; 31kg at £134.00 = 4.32p; Draperstown producer; 29kg at £134.00 = 4.62p; Limavady producer; 24kg at £134.00 = 5.58p; Magherafelt producer; 26.5kg at £133.50 = 5.04p; Maghera producer; 28kg at £133.50 = 4.77p; Maghera producer; 32kg at £133.50 = 4.17p; Castledawson producer; 28.5kg at £133.50 = 4.68p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £132.50 = 4.91p; Coleraine producer; 29.25kg at £132.50 = 4.53p; Coleraine producer; 32kg at £132.50 = 4.14p; Coleraine producer; 25kg at £132.50 = 5.30p; Limavady producer; 28kg at £132.50 = 4.73p; Swatragh producer; 34kg at £132.50 = 3.90p; Kilrea producer; 26.6kg at £132.00 = 4.96p; Swatragh producer; 24kg at £132.00 = 5.50p; Carrickfergus producer; 25.7kg at £132.00 = 5.14p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £131.50 = 4.87p.

Mid-weight: Ballymena producer; 22.5kg at £133.50 = 5.93p; Draperstown producer; 22.6kg at £133.50 = 5.91p; Garvagh producer; 21kg at £132.00 = 6.29p; Limavady producer; 19.6kg at £130.00 = 6.63p; Garvagh producer; 20kg at £129.00 = 6.45p; Maghera producer; 23.5kg at £127.00 = 5.40p; Garvagh producer; 19.6kg at £126.00 = 6.43p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £121.00 = 5.50p; Moneymore producer; 22.75kg at £126.00 = 5.54p; Kilrea producer; 23.3kg at £124.00 = 5.32p; Eglinton producer; 23.5kg at £120.00 = 5.11p; Eglinton producer; 23.5kg at £120.00 = 5.11p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £120.00 = 5.33p.

Fat Ewes: Coleraine producer £260; Draperstown producer £206; Dunloy producer £202.

Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale

1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot to £284.00

1 Ewe with 1 Lamb at foot to £206.00