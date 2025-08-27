Outstanding trade for sheep at Plumbridge Mart, ewe lambs topped at £360
A tremendous entry of both ewe lambs and hoggets met a flying trade, with spirited competition from ringside and strong online bidding throughout.
Ewe lambs topped at £360, £310, £300, £290, £290, £210 from Derek Farrell, Dromore. Joseph O’Kane, Draperstown, realised £195, £175, £165, £158, £155, £155. R and M Scott, Newtownstewart, achieved £175, £170, £165, £158, £155, £155, £155, £152, £152, £150.
The hogget section saw exceptional demand, topping at £420 for a superb entry from Barry McNulty, Aughabuoy, who also sold at £375, £365, £355, £355, £345, £340, £335, £330, £315, £315, £305, £300, £300, £300, £300, £300, £295, £295.
Douglas Scott, Glenshane, sold at £330. Heather Jack, Dunteague, sold at £320. Michael McCullagh, Plumbridge, achieved £315, £270. Gearoid Deeny, Claudy, realised £315, £290, £280, £270, £250. Castlederg farmer, sold at £310, £305, £300, £290, £275, £265, £260. Mark Humes £305. Sean Conway, Donemana, sold at £300, £295, £290, £280, £270. B and M O’Neill, Claudy, realised £300, £280, £270, £260, £250. Mervyn Connell, Claudy – £285, £260, £250, £250 Jean Lindsay, Learmount Road – £280, £270, £265, £260, £255, £255, Ciaran Proctor, Claudy – £270. Cathal McCloskey, Claudy – £250.