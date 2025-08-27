Outstanding trade for sheep at Plumbridge Mart, ewe lambs topped at £360

An outstanding trade for great sheep was witnessed at Plumbridge Mart on Tuesday 26th August.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tremendous entry of both ewe lambs and hoggets met a flying trade, with spirited competition from ringside and strong online bidding throughout.

Ewe lambs topped at £360, £310, £300, £290, £290, £210 from Derek Farrell, Dromore. Joseph O’Kane, Draperstown, realised £195, £175, £165, £158, £155, £155. R and M Scott, Newtownstewart, achieved £175, £170, £165, £158, £155, £155, £155, £152, £152, £150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hogget section saw exceptional demand, topping at £420 for a superb entry from Barry McNulty, Aughabuoy, who also sold at £375, £365, £355, £355, £345, £340, £335, £330, £315, £315, £305, £300, £300, £300, £300, £300, £295, £295.

Farming Life livestock markets

Douglas Scott, Glenshane, sold at £330. Heather Jack, Dunteague, sold at £320. Michael McCullagh, Plumbridge, achieved £315, £270. Gearoid Deeny, Claudy, realised £315, £290, £280, £270, £250. Castlederg farmer, sold at £310, £305, £300, £290, £275, £265, £260. Mark Humes £305. Sean Conway, Donemana, sold at £300, £295, £290, £280, £270. B and M O’Neill, Claudy, realised £300, £280, £270, £260, £250. Mervyn Connell, Claudy – £285, £260, £250, £250 Jean Lindsay, Learmount Road – £280, £270, £265, £260, £255, £255, Ciaran Proctor, Claudy – £270. Cathal McCloskey, Claudy – £250.