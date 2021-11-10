Outstanding trade for stock at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,070 for a 488kg Lim at £2.19 per kg and to a top of £2.84 per kilo for a Char 296kg at £840.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,290 for a 618kg Char at £2.09 per kg and to a top of £2.36 per kilo for a Lim 488kg at £1,070.

Fat Cows were also a great trade topping with a 658kg Lim at £1,240 and £1.88 per kg.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices:

Bullocks: Maghera producer; Lim,488kg at £1,070 = 2.19p; Garvagh producer Char,296kg at £840 = 2.84p; Char,296kg at £780 = 2.64p; Garvagh producer;Lim ,324kg at £810 = 2.50p; Garvagh producer; Her, 532kg at £920 = 1.73p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer;Char,618kg at £1,290 = 2.09p;Lim,564kg at £1,280 = 2.27p; Lim,480kg at £1,030 = 2.15p; Lim,444kg at £1,050 = 2.36p;Lim,530kg at £1,180 = 2.23p;Char,642kg at £1,460 = 2.27p; Garvagh producer;Char,488kg at £990 = 2.03p; Char,408kg at £880 = 2.16p;Char,380kg at £840 = 2.21p.

Another excellent show of 1,450 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, 6th November. 250 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £216.00. 1,175 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with an outstanding trade, lambs topped at £136.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Stewartstown producer; 26.5kg at £136.00 = 5.13p; Cookstown producer; 29.8kg at £134.00 = 4.50p; Toomebridge producer; 28kg at £130.00 = 4.64p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £130.00 = 5.00p;Ballymena producer; 24kg at £125.50 = 5.23p; Swatragh producer; 24.2kg at £125.50 = 5.19p.Coleraine producer; 24.3kg at £125.00 = 5.14p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £124.50 = 4.98p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £123.50 = 4.94p; Garvagh producer; 24.5kg at £121.50 = 4.96p;Maghera producer; 25kg at £121.50 = 4.86p;Dungiven producer; 25.2kg at £120.50 = 4.78p.

Mid-weight: Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £120.00 =5.33p; Garavgh producer; 23kg at £119.50 =5.20p; Garvagh producer; 22.8kg at £117.50 = 5.15p;Magherafelt producer; 23.2kg at £116.00 = 5.00p;Maghera producer; 23kg at £115.00 = 5.00p;Swatragh producer; 22kg at £114.50 = 5.20p;Magherafelt producer; 20.7kg at £112.50 = 5.43p.Draperstown producer; 20kg at £112.00 =5.60p; Swatragh producer; 21kg at £112.00 =5.33p;Cookstown producer; 22.6kg at £112.00 = 4.96p;Ballycastle producer; 21kg at £111.50 = 5.31p;Draperstown producer; 20kg at £111.50 = 5.56p.

Light-weight Lambs: Ballymena producer; 19.5kg at £111.00 = 5.69p; Garvagh producer; 19.7kg at £110.00 = 5.58p; Magherafelt producer; 19kg at £106.00 = 5.58p; Maghera producer; 18.5kg at £106.00 = 5.73p. Swatragh producer; 18.9kg at £105.00 = 5.56p; Draperstown producer; 18.8kg at £105.00 = 5.59p; Draperstown producer; 18.6kg at £104.00 = 5.59p; Ballymoney producer; 16.8kg at £103.50 = 6.16p.Garvagh producer; 17.75kg at £103.50 = 5.83p; Limavady producer; 17.8kg at £103.00 = 5.79p; Cookstown producer; 18.5kg at £102.50 = 5.54p;Claudy producer; 16.5kg at £101.00 = 6.12p. Limavady producer; 17kg at £98.50 = 5.79p; Dungiven producer; 15.5kg at £96.00 = 6.19p; Dungiven producer; 17kg at £93.00 = 5.47p; Magherafelt producer; 14kg at £88.00 = 6.29p.Dungiven producer; 14kg at £85.00 = 6.07p.

Fat Ewes: Portglenone producer; £216; Cookstown producer; £174; Draperstown producer; £153

N.I. Charolais Cattle Club Autumn Bull & Female Premier Sale;

This was a super sale on Friday night last, 5th November.

Quality stock was on offer with an outstanding trade;

Leading Prices:

Robert McWilliams - £15,000.00 – a record price in N.I.

John & Richard Curry - £9,400.00

Trevor Phair - £8,400.00

Margaret & Liam Ruddy - £7,800.00

Robert McWilliams - £6,700.00

Will Short - £6,000.00