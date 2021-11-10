Outstanding trade for stock at Swatragh
A seasonal show of 50 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday, 8th November which resulted in an outstanding trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,070 for a 488kg Lim at £2.19 per kg and to a top of £2.84 per kilo for a Char 296kg at £840.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,290 for a 618kg Char at £2.09 per kg and to a top of £2.36 per kilo for a Lim 488kg at £1,070.
Fat Cows were also a great trade topping with a 658kg Lim at £1,240 and £1.88 per kg.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample Prices:
Bullocks: Maghera producer; Lim,488kg at £1,070 = 2.19p; Garvagh producer Char,296kg at £840 = 2.84p; Char,296kg at £780 = 2.64p; Garvagh producer;Lim ,324kg at £810 = 2.50p; Garvagh producer; Her, 532kg at £920 = 1.73p.
Heifers: Swatragh producer;Char,618kg at £1,290 = 2.09p;Lim,564kg at £1,280 = 2.27p; Lim,480kg at £1,030 = 2.15p; Lim,444kg at £1,050 = 2.36p;Lim,530kg at £1,180 = 2.23p;Char,642kg at £1,460 = 2.27p; Garvagh producer;Char,488kg at £990 = 2.03p; Char,408kg at £880 = 2.16p;Char,380kg at £840 = 2.21p.
Another excellent show of 1,450 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday, 6th November. 250 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £216.00. 1,175 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with an outstanding trade, lambs topped at £136.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample Prices
Heavy-weight: Stewartstown producer; 26.5kg at £136.00 = 5.13p; Cookstown producer; 29.8kg at £134.00 = 4.50p; Toomebridge producer; 28kg at £130.00 = 4.64p; Swatragh producer; 26kg at £130.00 = 5.00p;Ballymena producer; 24kg at £125.50 = 5.23p; Swatragh producer; 24.2kg at £125.50 = 5.19p.Coleraine producer; 24.3kg at £125.00 = 5.14p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £124.50 = 4.98p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £123.50 = 4.94p; Garvagh producer; 24.5kg at £121.50 = 4.96p;Maghera producer; 25kg at £121.50 = 4.86p;Dungiven producer; 25.2kg at £120.50 = 4.78p.
Mid-weight: Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £120.00 =5.33p; Garavgh producer; 23kg at £119.50 =5.20p; Garvagh producer; 22.8kg at £117.50 = 5.15p;Magherafelt producer; 23.2kg at £116.00 = 5.00p;Maghera producer; 23kg at £115.00 = 5.00p;Swatragh producer; 22kg at £114.50 = 5.20p;Magherafelt producer; 20.7kg at £112.50 = 5.43p.Draperstown producer; 20kg at £112.00 =5.60p; Swatragh producer; 21kg at £112.00 =5.33p;Cookstown producer; 22.6kg at £112.00 = 4.96p;Ballycastle producer; 21kg at £111.50 = 5.31p;Draperstown producer; 20kg at £111.50 = 5.56p.
Light-weight Lambs: Ballymena producer; 19.5kg at £111.00 = 5.69p; Garvagh producer; 19.7kg at £110.00 = 5.58p; Magherafelt producer; 19kg at £106.00 = 5.58p; Maghera producer; 18.5kg at £106.00 = 5.73p. Swatragh producer; 18.9kg at £105.00 = 5.56p; Draperstown producer; 18.8kg at £105.00 = 5.59p; Draperstown producer; 18.6kg at £104.00 = 5.59p; Ballymoney producer; 16.8kg at £103.50 = 6.16p.Garvagh producer; 17.75kg at £103.50 = 5.83p; Limavady producer; 17.8kg at £103.00 = 5.79p; Cookstown producer; 18.5kg at £102.50 = 5.54p;Claudy producer; 16.5kg at £101.00 = 6.12p. Limavady producer; 17kg at £98.50 = 5.79p; Dungiven producer; 15.5kg at £96.00 = 6.19p; Dungiven producer; 17kg at £93.00 = 5.47p; Magherafelt producer; 14kg at £88.00 = 6.29p.Dungiven producer; 14kg at £85.00 = 6.07p.
Fat Ewes: Portglenone producer; £216; Cookstown producer; £174; Draperstown producer; £153
N.I. Charolais Cattle Club Autumn Bull & Female Premier Sale;
This was a super sale on Friday night last, 5th November.
Quality stock was on offer with an outstanding trade;
Leading Prices:
Robert McWilliams - £15,000.00 – a record price in N.I.
John & Richard Curry - £9,400.00
Trevor Phair - £8,400.00
Margaret & Liam Ruddy - £7,800.00
Robert McWilliams - £6,700.00
Will Short - £6,000.00
John E.S. & David S Bothwell - £5,800.00