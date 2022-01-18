Outstanding trade for stock at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,360 for a 594kg Char at £2.29 per kg and to a top of £2.50 per kilo for a Char 372kg at £930.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,170 for a 496kg Lim at £2.36 per kg and to a top of £2.40 per kilo for a Lim 358kg at £860.

Fat Cows were also an excellent trade topping at £1.72 per kilo for a Lim 610kg at £1,050.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Char,594kg at £1,360 = 2.29p; BB,524kg at £1,060 = 2.02p; Crumlin producer; Char,372kg at £930 = 2.50p; Char,402kg at £960 = 2.39p; Char,368kg at £830 = 2.26p; Her,456kg at £840 = 1.84p; Char,390kg at £930 = 2.38p; Char,376kg at £840 = 2.23p; Garvagh producer; Char,428kg at £990 = 2.31p; Maghera producer; Char,382kg at £890 = 2.33p; Her,332kg at £710 = 2.14p; Char,360kg at £830 = 2.31p; Char,344kg at £800 = 2.33p; Garvagh producer; Lim,466kg at £1,090 = 2.34p; Lim,434kg at £1,030 = 2.37p; Magherafelt producer; Lim,314kg at £700 = 2.23p; Lim,434kg at £860 = 1.98p; Lim,372kg at £750 = 2.02p; Lim,350kg at £750 = 2.14p; Lim,292kg at £710 = 2.43p.

Heifers: Maghera producer; Lim,496kg at £1,170 = 2.36p; Lim,358kg at £860 = 2.40p; Lim,360kg at £800 = 2.22p; Lim,330kg at £660 = 2.00p; Garvagh producer; Char,540kg at £1,100 = 2.04p; Char,498kg at £1,070 = 2.15p; Char,428kg at £930 = 2.17p; Coleraine producer; AA,538kg at £1,090 = 2.03p; Maghera producer; Char,300kg at £690 = 2.30p; Char,364kg at £720 = 1.98p; Rasharkin producer; Lim,344kg at £730 = 2.12p; Lim,332kg at £750 = 2.26p; Garvagh producer; Lim,372kg at £750 = 2.02p; Magherafelt producer; Lim,390kg at £880 = 2.26p; Lim,306kg at £480 = 1.57p; Lim,346kg at £630 = 1.82p; Kilrea producer; BB,402kg at £870 = 2.16p; BB,476kg at £1,000 = 2.10p; BB,350kg at £740 = 2.11p; BB,494kg at £1,030 = 2.09p; Garvagh producer; Lim,466kg at £1,090 = 2.34p; Lim,434kg at £1,030 = 2.37p.

Another excellent show of 1,150 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 15th January. 460 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £228.00. 660 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £130.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight: Ballybogey producer; 33kg at £130.00 = 3.94p; Cookstown producer; 30kg at £127.00 = 4.23p; Ballymoney producer; 28.5kg at £124.00 = 4.35p; Drumsurn producer; 26kg at £123.50 = 4.75p; Dunloy producer; 26kg at £123.00 = 4.73p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £122.50 = 4.90p; Mosside producer; 29kg at £121.00 = 4.17p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £120.00 = 4.44p; Moneymore producer; 26.25kg at £119.00 = 4.53p; Draperstown producer; 27kg at £119.00 = 4.41p; Dungiven producer; 27.5kg at £118.00 = 4.29p; Ballycastle producer; 25kg at £117.00 = 4.68p; Dungiven producer; 26.7kg at £117.50 = 4.40p; Dungiven producer; 25.7kg at £116.50 = 4.53p.

Mid-weight: Coleraine producer; 23.4kg at £117.50 = 5.02p; Moneymore producer; 23.8kg at £116.50 = 4.89p; Maghera producer; 23.2kg at £115.00 = 4.96p; Maghera producer; 23.8kg at £115.00 = 4.83p; Cookstown producer; 22.75kg at £114.50 = 5.03p; Feeny producer; 22.7kg at £113.50 = 5.00p; Tobermore producer; 23kg at £112.50 = 4.89p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £112.50 = 4.89p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £112.00 = 4.87p; Maghera producer; 23.8kg at £111.50 = 4.68p; Maghera producer; 22.3kg at £109.50 = 4.91p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £109.00 = 4.95p; Maghera producer; 21kg at £108.50 = 5.17p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £106.50 = 4.84p.

Light-weight Lambs: Dungannon producer; 17kg at £82.00 = 4.82p; Garvagh producer; 16kg at £67.00 = 4.19p; Castledawson producer; 17.3kg at £66.00 = 3.82p.

Fat Ewes: Glarryford producer £228; Draperstown producer £208; Coleraine producer £170.

Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale

1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot sold to £420.00

1 Ewe with 1 Lamb at foot sold to £320.00

In-Lamb Ewes sold to ££225.00