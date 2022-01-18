Outstanding trade for stock at Swatragh
A seasonal Show of 60 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 17th January which resulted in an outstanding trade for all types of stock on offer.
Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,360 for a 594kg Char at £2.29 per kg and to a top of £2.50 per kilo for a Char 372kg at £930.
Heifers sold to a top price of £1,170 for a 496kg Lim at £2.36 per kg and to a top of £2.40 per kilo for a Lim 358kg at £860.
Fat Cows were also an excellent trade topping at £1.72 per kilo for a Lim 610kg at £1,050.
A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.
Sample Prices
Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Char,594kg at £1,360 = 2.29p; BB,524kg at £1,060 = 2.02p; Crumlin producer; Char,372kg at £930 = 2.50p; Char,402kg at £960 = 2.39p; Char,368kg at £830 = 2.26p; Her,456kg at £840 = 1.84p; Char,390kg at £930 = 2.38p; Char,376kg at £840 = 2.23p; Garvagh producer; Char,428kg at £990 = 2.31p; Maghera producer; Char,382kg at £890 = 2.33p; Her,332kg at £710 = 2.14p; Char,360kg at £830 = 2.31p; Char,344kg at £800 = 2.33p; Garvagh producer; Lim,466kg at £1,090 = 2.34p; Lim,434kg at £1,030 = 2.37p; Magherafelt producer; Lim,314kg at £700 = 2.23p; Lim,434kg at £860 = 1.98p; Lim,372kg at £750 = 2.02p; Lim,350kg at £750 = 2.14p; Lim,292kg at £710 = 2.43p.
Heifers: Maghera producer; Lim,496kg at £1,170 = 2.36p; Lim,358kg at £860 = 2.40p; Lim,360kg at £800 = 2.22p; Lim,330kg at £660 = 2.00p; Garvagh producer; Char,540kg at £1,100 = 2.04p; Char,498kg at £1,070 = 2.15p; Char,428kg at £930 = 2.17p; Coleraine producer; AA,538kg at £1,090 = 2.03p; Maghera producer; Char,300kg at £690 = 2.30p; Char,364kg at £720 = 1.98p; Rasharkin producer; Lim,344kg at £730 = 2.12p; Lim,332kg at £750 = 2.26p; Garvagh producer; Lim,372kg at £750 = 2.02p; Magherafelt producer; Lim,390kg at £880 = 2.26p; Lim,306kg at £480 = 1.57p; Lim,346kg at £630 = 1.82p; Kilrea producer; BB,402kg at £870 = 2.16p; BB,476kg at £1,000 = 2.10p; BB,350kg at £740 = 2.11p; BB,494kg at £1,030 = 2.09p; Garvagh producer; Lim,466kg at £1,090 = 2.34p; Lim,434kg at £1,030 = 2.37p.
Another excellent show of 1,150 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 15th January. 460 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an outstanding trade topping at £228.00. 660 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £130.00 for heavy sorts.
Sample Prices
Heavy-weight: Ballybogey producer; 33kg at £130.00 = 3.94p; Cookstown producer; 30kg at £127.00 = 4.23p; Ballymoney producer; 28.5kg at £124.00 = 4.35p; Drumsurn producer; 26kg at £123.50 = 4.75p; Dunloy producer; 26kg at £123.00 = 4.73p; Maghera producer; 25kg at £122.50 = 4.90p; Mosside producer; 29kg at £121.00 = 4.17p; Dungiven producer; 27kg at £120.00 = 4.44p; Moneymore producer; 26.25kg at £119.00 = 4.53p; Draperstown producer; 27kg at £119.00 = 4.41p; Dungiven producer; 27.5kg at £118.00 = 4.29p; Ballycastle producer; 25kg at £117.00 = 4.68p; Dungiven producer; 26.7kg at £117.50 = 4.40p; Dungiven producer; 25.7kg at £116.50 = 4.53p.
Mid-weight: Coleraine producer; 23.4kg at £117.50 = 5.02p; Moneymore producer; 23.8kg at £116.50 = 4.89p; Maghera producer; 23.2kg at £115.00 = 4.96p; Maghera producer; 23.8kg at £115.00 = 4.83p; Cookstown producer; 22.75kg at £114.50 = 5.03p; Feeny producer; 22.7kg at £113.50 = 5.00p; Tobermore producer; 23kg at £112.50 = 4.89p; Maghera producer; 23kg at £112.50 = 4.89p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £112.00 = 4.87p; Maghera producer; 23.8kg at £111.50 = 4.68p; Maghera producer; 22.3kg at £109.50 = 4.91p; Draperstown producer; 22kg at £109.00 = 4.95p; Maghera producer; 21kg at £108.50 = 5.17p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £106.50 = 4.84p.
Light-weight Lambs: Dungannon producer; 17kg at £82.00 = 4.82p; Garvagh producer; 16kg at £67.00 = 4.19p; Castledawson producer; 17.3kg at £66.00 = 3.82p.
Fat Ewes: Glarryford producer £228; Draperstown producer £208; Coleraine producer £170.
Weekly Breeding Sheep Sale
1 Ewe with 2 Lambs at foot sold to £420.00
1 Ewe with 1 Lamb at foot sold to £320.00
In-Lamb Ewes sold to ££225.00
This sale produced a fantastic trade for almost 500 sheep that were presented at the weekly Breeding Sheep Sale.