Outstanding trade for stock at Swatragh

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,580 and to a top of £2.56 per kilo for a 618kg Lim.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,760 for a 676kg Lim at £2.60 per kg and to a top of £2.74 per kilo for a 234kg Lim at £640.

Fat Cows were also an outstanding trade topping at £2.57 per kilo for a BB 630kg at £1,620.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks

Maghera producer; Lim,618kg at £1,580 = 2.56p; Lim,462kg at £1,090 = 2.36p; Lim,460kg at £1,000 = 2.17p; Lim,500kg at £1,130 = 2.26p; Lim,354kg at £880 = 2.49p; AA,434kg at £800 = 1.84p; AA,410kg at £760 = 1.85p; AA,412kg at £760 = 1.84p; AA,572kg at £1,110 = 1.94p; AA,482kg at £880 = 1.83p; AA,500kg at £1,000 = 2.00p; AA,470kg at £960 = 2.04p; AA,416kg at £820 = 1.97p; AA,530kg at £1,090 = 2.06p; AA,498kg at £940 = 1.89p; AA,478kg at £890 = 1.86p; AA,370kg at £670 = 1.81p; BB,462kg at £780 = 1.69p; AA,460kg at £900 = 1.96p; Swatragh producer; Lim,576kg at £1,380 = 2.40p; Lim,578kg at £1,190 = 2.06p; Sim,662kg at £1,350 = 2.04p; Sim,620kg at £1,390 = 2.24p; Magherafelt producer; Her,432kg at £870 = 2.01p; Lim,334kg at £470 = 1.41p; Lim,346kg at £650 = 1.88p; Maghera producer; BB,386kg at £400 = 1.04p; Fr,342kg at £360 = 1.05p; Fr,366kg at £380 = 1.04p; Hol,384kg at £400 = 1.04p; Fr,372kg at £400 = 1.08p; Fr,380kg at £480 = 1.26p; Fr,400kg at £530 = 1.33p; Hol,356kg at £400 = 1.12p; Hol,358kg at £360 = 1.01p; Magherafelt producer; Lim,332kg at £500 = 1.51p; Lim,312kg at £650 = 2.08p; Lim,314kg at £500 = 1.59p; Lim,334kg at £520 = 1.56p.

Heifers

Maghera producer; Lim,234kg at £640 = 2.74p; Sim,566kg at £1,530 = 2.70p; Swatragh producer; Lim,634kg at £1,640 = 2.59p; Lim,676kg at £1,760 = 2.60p; BB,638kg at £1,590 = 2.49p; Dungiven producer; Lim,458kg at £1,120 = 2.45p; Lim,358kg at £820 = 2.29p; Moneymore producer; Sim,576kg at £1,300 = 2.26p; Her,622kg at £1,200 = 1.93p; Ahoghill producer; Sim,410kg at £710 = 1.73p; Shb,320kg at £450 = 1.41p; Lim,386kg at £820 = 2.12p; BB,332kg at £590 = 1.78p; Dungiven producer; Lim,478kg at £1,100 = 2.30p; Pomeroy producer; Char,520kg at £1,100 = 2.12p; Char,470kg at £1,120 = 2.38p; Char,498kg at £1,260 = 2.53p; Lim,522kg at £1,310 = 2.51p; Magherafelt producer; Lim,332kg at £500 = 1.51p; Lim,312kg at £650 = 2.08p; Lim,314kg at £500 = 1.59p; Lim,334kg at £520 = 1.56p; Coleraine producer; Char,688kg at £1,560 = 2.27p.

Another very strong seasonal show of 1,280 sheep were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 16th July. 305 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a solid trade topping at £163.00. 955 lambs were presented for sale, which was also met with a solid trade. Lambs topped at £137.00 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight

Stewartsown producer; 28kg at £137.00 = 4.89p; Cookstown producer; 26kg at £131.00 = 5.04p; Claudy producer; 26kg at £131.00 = 5.04p; Coagh producer; 25.6kg at £128.50 = 5.02p; Maghera producer; 31kg at £127.00 = 4.10p; Cookstown producer; 24.4kg at £123.50 = 5.06p; Portglenone producer; 26kg at £123.00 = 4.73p; Limavady producer; 24kg at £121.50 = 5.06p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £121.00 = 5.04p; Coleraine producer; 31kg at £121.00 = 3.90p; Tobermore producer; 25.3kg at £118.50 = 4.68p; Swatragh producer; 26.5kg at £118.00 = 4.45p.

Middle-weight Lambs

Pomeroy producer; 22kg at £123.00 =5.59p; Swatragh producer; 23.3kg at £121.00 = 5.19p;

Swatragh producer; 23.4kg at £119.00 = 5.09p; Swatragh producer; 23.3kg at £118.00 = 5.06p; Portglenone producer; 23.4kg at £117.00 = 5.00p; Upperlands producer; 23.8kg at £116.50 = 4.89p; Garvagh producer; 22kg at £116.00 = 5.27p; Stewartstown producer; 23.25kg at £114.00 = 4.90p; Magherafelt producer; 23.8kg at £113.50 = 4.77p; Antrim producer; 22.8kg at £113.50 = 4.98p; Limavady producer; 23.25kg at £113.00 = 4.86p; Swatragh producer; 23kg at £112.00 = 4.87p; Swatragh producer; 22.25kg at £110.00 = 4.94p; Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £110.00 = 4.89p; Ballymoney producer; 22.5kg at £110.00 = 4.89p; Draperstown producer; 22.8kg at £110.00 = 4.82p; Dungiven producer; 22.8kg at £110.00 = 4.82p; Rasharkin producer; 22kg at £109.50 = 4.98p; Dungiven producer; 22.3kg at £109.00 = 4.89p.

Light-weight

Magherafelt producer; 19.5kg at £95.00 =4.87p; Magherafelt producer; 19kg at £92.50 = 4.87p; Limavady producer; 18.8kg at £88.00 = 4.68p; Magherafelt producer; 19.5kg at £86.00 = 4.41p.

Fat Ewes: