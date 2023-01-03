Located off the Gardrum Road, Cleggan, County Fermanagh, bidding gets underway online on 24 January.

BRG Gibson Auctions, handling the sale, describe this as a “fantastic opportunity to acquire a substantial agricultural holding” and say it will appeal to adjoining landowners, investors and farmers alike.

“This is an unrivalled opportunity to acquire a large agricultural holding located and with access off the Gardrum Road,” they add.

Approximately 101 acres of agricultural land will go under the hammer later this month. Image: BRG Gibson Auctions Ltd

“In total, the lands extend to circa 101 acres and offer great potential to the buyer.”

The lands are split over three adjoining folios: FE7771 extends to approximately 25 acres, FE787 extends to approximately two acres, and Folio 12891 extends to approximately 74 acres.

Bidding opens on 24 January at 12pm. See here for further information and to register to bid. Alternatively, email [email protected] or call 02890 393966.

Please note, the redline is for illustrative purposes only.

