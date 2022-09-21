Over 4,500 farm accidents occur annually - Teagasc survey

Over 88% of these farm accidents involved the farm operator, with a further 11% relating to family members. Farm workers accounted for the remaining 1% of farm workplace accidents.

Almost half (46 per cent) of farm workplace injuries required hospitalisation, with a further 18 per cent needing GP medical treatment and 16 per cent receiving first aid.

A fifth of those injured did not require medical or first aid treatment.

In 47 per cent of cases the injured persons required more than three days’ absence from farm work, the threshold for legal accident reporting.

Over 20 per cent were out of work for between four and 10 days, with six per cent unable to work for 11 to 60 days.

Close to one-fifth (19 per cent) of those involved in farm accidents lost 61 or more days of work. Correspondingly, 19 per cent did not lose work time.

Sheep farms accounted for 37 per cent of reported workplace accidents, followed by dairy farms (25 per cent), cattle-non-suckling (14 per cent) and both cattle-suckling and tillage (12 per cent).

The high level of accidents among sheep farmers requires further investigation related to age of victims and level seriousness of the accidents.

Over half of farm accidents involved livestock (52 per cent), with a further one-third relating to trips and falls (32 per cent).

Of the remainder, 13 per cent involved farm vehicles and machinery with a further three per cent of accidents specifically associated with farm buildings.

The majority of farm accidents occurred in farmyards (58 per cent), 29 per cent in farm buildings, 12 per cent in fields and one per cent on farm roads.

Teagasc senior health and safety specialist advisor, Dr John McNamara, stated that the methodology for the 2021 survey differed somewhat from previous surveys, with farmers asked if they had a farm accident in the previous year.

Previous surveys asked if an accident had occurred during the previous five-year period.

Teagasc senior research officer, Dr Emma Dillon, is involved in the development of social sustainability indicators through the National Farm Survey, one aspect of which is monitoring health and safety on Irish farms on a regular basis.

Teagasc plans to conduct further analysis of this farm accident data set in conjunction with the core NFS dataset, which contains a broad range of information relating to the farm and farm household.

This report will be published later this year.