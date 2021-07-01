Over 90 classic and vintage tractors to be offered in The Shrubbs Farm Collection, Essex

Owned by well-known collectors Ian and Martin Liddell, the collection is one of the foremost in the UK, with a focus on Ford tractors and Ford-based conversions.

The collection was amassed by Ian Liddell and his son Martin, from the 1980s onwards and the sale will also include a number of other working classic tractors from the arable farm based near Bishops Stortford. One of the rarest tractors on offer is a rare prototype six-cylinder Northrop which has an estimate of £40,000 - £50,000. Another lot expected to generate a good deal of interest is a two owner 1983 County 1474 which has done less than 100 hours in the past 25 years, this tractor is expected to sell for £60,000 - £70,000. There is also a 1965 Doe 130 (estimate £40,000 - £50,000), a 1989 Ford 7810 Silver Jubilee (estimate £35,000 - £45,000), a 1978 Massey Ferguson 1200 (estimate £15,000 – £20,000) and a 1950s Turner ‘Yeoman of England’ MK.3 (estimate £5,000 - £7,000) which is one of the first tractors in the Shrubbs Farm Collection. There are also eight classic County tractors, six Roadless, 15 Fords, 20 Fordsons, as well as five Internationals.

As well as classic tractors, The Shrubbs Farm Collection also encompasses 14 crawlers dating from the 1940s and 1950s. These include an original County CFT E27N with a Perkins P6 six-cylinder engine; a Caterpillar D6 which Ian’s father bought from the local War Agricultural Committee, two Roadless J17 models and three Fordson New Major-based Countys among others. The crawlers have estimates of £3,000 to £5,000 apiece.

Oliver Godfrey, Director, Cheffins, says: “Tipped to be the sale of the year in the vintage calendar, the Shrubbs Farm Collection is one of the most comprehensive assortments of classic tractors to have ever come to the market. The collection has been carefully amassed over many years, creating an historical timeline of the development of agricultural machinery from the 1960s onwards. When most collectors viewed post-war tractors and those from the 1960’s and 1970’s onwards as too new to be considered for preservation, the Liddell’s went against the grain and saw the potential for these newer classics. These large single-owner collections are getting increasingly rare in the market and the Shrubbs Farm Collection is a one-off opportunity for the serious collectors within the classic market to pick up well-maintained, restored examples as well as refurbishment projects and many fine original examples.”

The sale will take place on 3rd July both online via www.cheffins.co.uk and on-site at Shrubbs Farm, Sheering, CM22 7LL.