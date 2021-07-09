Over 960 cattle under the hammer at Omagh

News you can trust since 1963

Sucklers sold to a ceiling of £1820 paid to M. G. O’Kane; Drumquin for a 2nd calver and Galloway bull calf.

Dropped Calves (380): L. Pickens, Fintona £630 Charolais Bull; £540 Charolais Heifer, D. Moore, Kesh £620 Charolais Bull; £550 Charolais Heifer; £535 Charolais Bull, G. O’Neill, Strabane £570 Limousin Heifer, John Teague, Dromore £530 Charolais Bull, Hillside Farms, Dromore £539 and £500 B. Blue Bulls, Nigel Irwin, Enniskillen, £525 Limousin Bull, F. McDermott, Mountfield £520 Limousin Bull, Des. Moore, Fintona £510 B. Blue Bull; £500 B. Blue Heifer, A. Coote, Ballygawley £455; £440 and £425 B. Blue Bulls, Wm. Wilson, Killybrack £440 and £415 B. Blue Heifers, B. Grimes, Beragh £425 B. Blue Heifer, T. A. McFarland, Knockmoyle £425 B. Blue Heifer, M. M. Aiken, Drumquin £445 Limousin Bull, A. Moses, Sixmilecross £440 and £390 Angus Bulls, W. J. Hamilton, Castlederg £410 Hereford Bull, P. McConnell, Victoria Bridge £395 Angus Bull, B. McBride, Trillick £400 B. Blue Heifer; £380 B. Blue Bull, Feglish Farms, Trillick £390 Angus Bull, £365 Limousin Bull.