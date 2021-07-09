Over 960 cattle under the hammer at Omagh
An unprecedented show of over 960 animals for the month of July went under the hammer at Omagh with beef animals selling to £2.50 per kilo.
Bullocks: Josp. McNulty, Glenmornan 720k £1775; 745k £1739; 650k £1580; 630k £1510, B. McGahan, Galbally 710k £1665; 660k £1510; 620k £1485, Jas. Gormley, Belleek 560k £1335; 565k £1335; 510k £1205, M. B. Gormley, Carrickmore 510k £1320; 385k £1090; 425k £1170; 445k £1190, P. McCrystal, Mullaslin 565k £1335, John Gibson, Beragh 590k £1390, T. Young, Killen 615k £1410; 655k £1465; 590k £1295, P. Traynor, Errigal 630k £1430; 550k £1235, Wm. Buchannon, Killyclooney, 630k £1425; 610k £1335: 720k £1525, John Haughey, Creggan 515k £1170, R. Giles, Gortaclare 565k £1260, Robt. Chambers, Strabane 560k £1230; 440k £1120; 465k £1160, S. McGinley, Eskra 530k £1270; 480k £1240; 495k £1190, G. McCarney, Seskinore 435k £1265 (290 ppk); 490k £1340; 480k £1300, S. McNulty, Glenmornan 420k £1190, B. McKenna, Eskra 410k £1080, M. McNulty, Artigarvan 405k £1070, W. G. Gilmore, Dromore 450k £1170; 440k £1090, Liam Ruddy, Strabane 470k £1085, Jas. Walsh, Arvalee 340k £955, P. O’Hagan, Eskra 395k £1000; 350k £890, J. C. Norris, Omagh 335k £830, 385k £870.
Heifers: G. Corcoran, Arvalee 570k £1410; 515k £1190; 570k £1280; 520k £1180, N. McQuaid, Dromore 615k £1500, 640k £1450, John Gibson, Beragh 605k £1470, ; 410k £980, R. A. McKinley, Omagh 615k £1470, Geo. Hannigan, Beragh 510k £1200; 555k £1250, Clive Elkin, Omagh 665k £1560; 585k £1360, A. Barrett, Trillick 530k £1200; 410k £960; 395k £970, D. Wilson, Beragh 540k £1220; 555k £1240, B&J. O’Kane, Drumquin 580k £1280; 485k £1140; 410k £900,S. Caldwell, Killen 410k £1160; 405k £1120, R. Chambers, Strabane 425k £1100, G. McCarney, Seskinore 455k £1130 and £1100; 330k £870, J. R. Cooke, Donemana 480k £1130, Liam Ruddy, Strabane 445k £1010; 480k £1050; 375k £890, Jason Smyth, Killen 380k £970, G. O’Neill, Strabane 350k £880; 280k £750, K. Sproule, Dromore 350k £870, J. Curran, Dromore 485k £1060, B. Martin, Carrickmore 440k £960.
Fat Cows: J. C. Norris, Omagh 570k £221, F. Campbell, Ballygawley 630k £211, John Gibson, Beragh 619k £210, S. Millar, Newtownstewart 710k £208; 650k £192; 670k £185, W. G. Gilmore, Dromore 850k £206 (£1751), E. Coyle, Strabane 680k £198, W. Campbell, Tattykeel 440k £193, D. Moore, Kesh 680k £193, O. Monaghan, Ederney 690k £186, A. Mitchell, Drumquin 690k £190; 630k £179, Wm. Stronge Ederney 730k £190, D. McAleer, Fecarry 650k £183, P. Dolan, Castlederg 700k £178.
Dropped Calves (380): L. Pickens, Fintona £630 Charolais Bull; £540 Charolais Heifer, D. Moore, Kesh £620 Charolais Bull; £550 Charolais Heifer; £535 Charolais Bull, G. O’Neill, Strabane £570 Limousin Heifer, John Teague, Dromore £530 Charolais Bull, Hillside Farms, Dromore £539 and £500 B. Blue Bulls, Nigel Irwin, Enniskillen, £525 Limousin Bull, F. McDermott, Mountfield £520 Limousin Bull, Des. Moore, Fintona £510 B. Blue Bull; £500 B. Blue Heifer, A. Coote, Ballygawley £455; £440 and £425 B. Blue Bulls, Wm. Wilson, Killybrack £440 and £415 B. Blue Heifers, B. Grimes, Beragh £425 B. Blue Heifer, T. A. McFarland, Knockmoyle £425 B. Blue Heifer, M. M. Aiken, Drumquin £445 Limousin Bull, A. Moses, Sixmilecross £440 and £390 Angus Bulls, W. J. Hamilton, Castlederg £410 Hereford Bull, P. McConnell, Victoria Bridge £395 Angus Bull, B. McBride, Trillick £400 B. Blue Heifer; £380 B. Blue Bull, Feglish Farms, Trillick £390 Angus Bull, £365 Limousin Bull.
Weanlings: P. Conway, Loughmacrory £810 Charolais Bull, Conor Campbell, Tattykeel £735 Limousin Heifer, J. C. Norris, Omagh £686 Limousin Bull, A. McCaffrey, Clogher £675 Limousin Heifer, M. G. O’Kane, Drumquin £660 Galloway Bull, T. A. McFarland, Knockmoyle £580 B. Blue Bull.
Sucklers sold to a ceiling of £1820 paid to M. G. O’Kane; Drumquin for a 2nd calver and Galloway bull calf.