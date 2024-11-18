Over £26m investment in pipeline for six transformative projects in the Glens of Antrim

The Glens of Antrim are set to benefit from a series of strategic investments to the tune of £26m over the coming years, helping to boost the local economy, create much-needed jobs and improve facilities for citizens and visitors alike. Image shows the plans for Ballycastle Shared Space Project.

THE Glens of Antrim are set to benefit from a series of strategic investments to the tune of £26m over the coming years, helping to boost the local economy, create much-needed jobs and improve facilities for citizens and visitors alike.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is working collaboratively with a number of funding partners to deliver a diverse portfolio of projects. The picturesque seaside communities of Ballycastle and Cushendall will be the main beneficiaries of this funding injection, with a total of six exciting, high-profile schemes in the pipeline.

Mayor Ciarán McQuillan noted the importance of the investment for the future prosperity of the region and its citizens: “Through partnership working with a range of stakeholders, including the UK government, Stormont departments and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, council is helping to deliver a substantial injection of more than £26m into the Glens region – an area which has suffered from under-investment for many years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These projects will have a positive impact on the quality of life for residents and visitors, and will help strengthen the local economy. I would like to personally thank all our delivery and funding partners involved in these exciting and transformative projects.”

A new Shared Space Project in Ballycastle is among projects to benefit from £65m in PEACEPLUS funding. The PEACEPLUS Programme is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The council has received an investment of £4.32m for the project at the site of the Ballycastle Shared Education Campus. It will see the enhancement of sports facilities on the grounds of the planned campus, providing community access and shared usage between the school and the local community at evenings and weekends for sport, leisure and recreation.

The scheme, first announced by the Minister of Education in July 2014, requires a total investment of over £70m and will see new and unique facilities created for the benefit of 1,180 pupils in the Ballycastle area. The Department for Education, with the support of the Education Authority, has citied this as one of their top priorities and it is likely to be the first shared education campus of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cushendall will benefit from a share of the Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deal, a landmark agreement which will see some £100m invested in nine separate projects across the borough over the next decade. With anticipated funding of £36m from UK government and the same from the NI Executive, alongside other partner contributions, this deal is set to shape the future economic trajectory of the borough.

As one of the nine projects receiving Growth Deal funding, the Cushendall Innovation Centre will see the village’s former police station transformed into a digital employment hub.

Phase 1 of the project was completed last year under the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, which saw the premises renovated and reimagined, creating small offices, workspaces and communal areas to facilitate remote, flexible and hybrid working as well as helping new and growing businesses.

And with a further planned investment of £1.7m as part of the Growth Deal, Phase 2 will entail extending the former police station to provide more scope for open spaces, larger offices, training suites as well as meeting and function rooms that will supplement the existing offer and make the hub more sustainable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is anticipated that the Growth Deal funding will have a significant positive impact on Cushendall and its hinterland, with more local jobs, improved business collaboration and increased community engagement.

After many years of consultation and community lobbying for a local swimming pool in Ballycastle, plans to replace the old Sheskburn House leisure facilities and develop a modern leisure centre are now underway.

Council has approved plans for a new Ballycastle Leisure Centre and outdoor recreational facilities at a cost of £16.4m on the Quay Road including a 25m four lane pool, wet play area and spa; gym and large studio; bouldering wall; outdoor pump track; and accessible play park.

The council investment of £8.2m is being match funded by UK government through the Levelling Up fund, with construction anticipated to commence early 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ballycastle Environmental Improvement Scheme (EIS) aims to provide a high-quality public realm for the Diamond Town Centre area and surrounding streets.

The works include improving the Diamond appearance and creating a potential event space; planting, trees,seating; footpath widening; and relocation of the taxi rank.

The majority of the £1.75m EIS costs will be funded by the Department for Communities, with council contributing approximately 5-20 per cent.

Council has been awarded £733k from the UK government under the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for the Red Bay Pier project – breathing new life into the pier and restoring it back to full use will open possibilities for future use and economic potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Red Bay Pier is in one of the most sheltered harbours on the Antrim Coast. It is a part of the rich heritage of the local area and the restoration project will ensure this heritage is preserved and retained for generations to come.

The bay itself gets its name from the red sandstone cliffs that rise at the north side of the bay. It is also the location of the ruins of the 16th/17th century Red Bay Castle, which stands on the headland above the pier.

Development funding of £202,981 has been awarded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to help Causeway Coast and Glens Museum Services progress their plans to apply for a National Lottery delivery grant of around £1.6m for Ballycastle Museum.

The 18th century, Grade B+ listed building will be restored and extended, allowing for the creation of new gallery, workshop, and public research spaces, as well as accommodating accessible toilets and lifts pending a successful delivery phase application to the National Lottery Heritage Fund.