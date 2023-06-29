Over £2m worth of diamond jewellery and high-value watches set to dazzle at Wilsons Auctions’ Online Luxury Auction

Various lots in the auction are offered on behalf of government and law enforcement agencies, including cases related to a fraudulent escort, a cannabis farm bust and a festival drug dealer.

A Patek Philppe Nautilus gets the auction underway, followed by over 30 high-value Rolex, Patek Philippe, Tag Heuer and Breitling watches.

A 40mm platinum Rolex Daytona with diamond bezel and blue diamond set dial has an estimate of £40,000 to £50,000. Another rare model available is the 40mm 18ct yellow gold Rolex Daytona with a black diamond dot dial and rainbow bezel.

18ct Gold Fancy Yellow Diamond Bracelet. Image: Ricky Parker Photography

The popular Rolex Submariner is featured at lot 14, commonly known as the ‘Smurf’ model with a blue diamond dot dial and is estimated to make £37,000 to £40,000.

For bidders looking more sparkle, rings, bracelets, and necklaces are also included in the auction. A Toi et Moi diamond ring set in platinum has a total diamond weight of 7.65ct and is valued at £55,000 to £65,000. A platinum 6.30ct emerald cut diamond solitaire ring with trillion cut diamond shoulders (HRD Certified) has a £100,000 to £125,000 estimated auction.

Designer goods are also listed within the luxury catalogue with a Cartier 18ct Yellow gold diamond bracelet estimated to make £50,000 to £60,000, and a Hermès Kelly Retourne 25 in bleu France is available for handbag collectors.

There’s over 100 luxury lots for bidders to browse and choose from, and the timed online auction will begin to time-out from 11am tomorrow (Friday 30 June).

18ct Gold Oval Cabochon Ruby & Diamond Sautoir Necklace (Signed Cartier, Cartier Makers Marks, French Markings for 18ct Gold). Image: Ricky Parker Photography

All lots can be viewed on www.wilsonsauctions.com, and bidding is online only.

Luxury Goods Auctioneer, Allan Mckenzie, said: “This timed-online auction is certainly a showstopper, with some very rare pieces listed in the catalogue with something to suit all tastes and styles. Some of the items are brand new.

“The timed online format allows anyone to bid with the convenience of a desktop or mobile device,” he concluded.

To register for this auction, go to www.wilsonsauctions.com

Toi et Moi Diamond Ring Set in Platinum. Image: Ricky Parker Photography

Diamond Platinum Rolex Daytona. Image: Ricky Parker Photography

Deco 7.93ct Solitaire Marquise Diamond Ring GIA Certified. Image: Ricky Parker Photography

40mm Rainbow Diamond Rolex Daytona. Image: Ricky Parker Photography

18ct Yellow Gold Full Pave Diamond Set Bangle. Image: Ricky Parker Photography