Overall champion sells for £1,260 at Limousin club sale at Armoy
A pleasing entry of 170 head of suckled calves at the opening sale of 2022 met with a good trade.
The Limousin Club held their show and sale, overall champion was won by Mr Malcolm McNeill, Cushendall with an outstanding calf weight 430kgs, eventually selling at £1,260. The best heifer and reserve champion was won by Glenarm man Mr Alistair Mathews.
Leading prices
Steers
M D McNeill, Cushendall, 430kgs £1,260, 350kgs £910, 400kgs £1,020. Alistair McGuckian, Cloughmills, 400kgs £1,180, 400kgs £970, 370kgs £910. Robt McHenry, Torr, 390kgs £1,030, 300kgs £920, 440kgs £1,100, 400kgs £1,060. Jas Carey, Martinstown, 440kgs £1,140, 340kgs £880. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 400kgs £1,180, 420kgs £1,060, 390kgs £1,040, 350kgs £1,000, 400kgs £1,040, 460kgs £1,130, 400kgs £1,060. Jas McClements, Ballyvoy, 360kgs £1,020, 370kgs £940, 370kgs £930, 340kgs £980. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 470kgs £1,100. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, 300kgs £900, 280kgs £770. Jas Mullan, Drumsurn, 400kgs £1,000, 410kgs £1,010, 380kgs £1,000. J and P McAuley, Cushendall, 300kgs £860, 320kgs £860, 300kgs £840. Barry Taggart, Ballycastle, 310kgs £810, 310kgs £810. Denise McAuley, Cushendall, 370kgs £950, 300kgs £840, 350kgs £870.
Francis Quinn, Cushendall, 320kgs £890. Wm McAuley, Cushendall, 320kgs £930, 320kgs £840. S McClements, Ballyvoy, 390kgs 3960. Wm Donaghy, 470kgs £1,100. A McCallion, Ballycastle, 320kgs £900, 330kgs £880.
Heifers
Barry Taggart, Ballycastle, 360kgs £1,340, 350kgs £1,280, 340kgs £830. Mathew Brothers, Glenarm, 390kgs £1,200, 380kgs £1,110, 360kgs £1,010. Francis Quinn, Cushendall, 290kgs £790, 310kgs £810. S McClements, Ballyvoy, 310kgs £810, 300kgs £770. M D McNeill, Cushendall, 350kgs £810. Jas Carey, Martinstown, 410kgs £980, 360kgs £870. S Huey, Armoy, 305kgs £880. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, 290kgs £820, 290kg £790, 280kg £710. Barry Taggart, Ballycastle, 310kgs £790, 300kgs £840, 340kgs £830. G Emerson, Cushendall, 280kgs £700.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.