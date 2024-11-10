'Overturn family farm tax' - UFU

​Following last week’s budget announcement (30 October) by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) warns that these new fiscal measures jeopardise farm family livelihoods, Northern Ireland’s food security, and the future of its largest industry.

The Chancellor’s budget underestimates the essential role our farming community plays in the UK’s food supply, rural economy, and environmental stewardship.

The UFU is deeply concerned about the changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) introduced in the budget, which threaten the viability of family farms across Northern Ireland. We urge all farmers, landowners, and supporters of the farming community to unite and make their voices heard.

What does the Budget announcement mean?

UFU president William Irvine.

Agriculture property relief: The budget imposes a £1 million threshold on APR and Business Property Relief (BPR), with a 20% inheritance tax above this level. This could force families who have farmed for generations to sell assets simply to cover a tax bill following a family member’s death. Although the Treasury claims three-quarters of farms will be unaffected, this significant tax burden will impact many everyday family farms with assets over £1 million. These APR changes threaten the liquidity crucial for succession planning across all farm sizes, undermining the very bedrock of our agricultural sector.

NI farm support budget: The NI farm support budget for 2025-2026 will be maintained, but no longer ring-fenced. This means Northern Ireland’s farming sector will now compete directly with critical services like health, education, and social care for essential funding. Responsibility for agriculture funding allocation rests with the NI Executive, which recently agreed that agriculture needs increased and protected funding. The UFU is calling on the Executive to fulfil this commitment.

A message from the UFU president William Irvine

As the president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union and a fellow farmer, I understand the challenges we all face. We are at a critical crossroads, and I’m calling on you to stand with us as we rally for the future of our livelihoods and our next generation.

Over 200 members attended UFU North West Derry group’s winter programme meeting discussing APR and the recent budget announcement.

Last week’s announcement on APR has left many of us feeling outraged and disheartened. This decision threatens the security of our farms and families, undermining the commitment we put into our farm businesses daily. We cannot let this decision go unchallenged.

With over 24,000 family farms across Northern Ireland, we have the power to make a real difference. Now is the time to make our voices heard. Let’s lobby, organise, and unite for policies that support our needs and reflect our values. We’ve faced tough battles before, and we’ve come out stronger. Let’s show the government we won’t back down.

Together, we can turn this around – let’s make our voices heard.

How can you help?

Sign the UFU’s overturn the family farm tax petition.

Sign the Petition: Complete the UFU petition to overturn this "family farm tax" and demand fair policies that respect the unique challenges of our industry. Access it at www.surveymonkey.com/r/UFUpetition.

Attend the Rally: Join us at the "Overturn the Family Farm Tax" Rally on Monday, 18 November 2024, at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Lisburn, starting at 7:30p.m. This event is more than a meeting; it’s an opportunity for our farming community to stand united and demand policymakers recognize the impact of this policy.

National Representation: The National Farmers Union will host a lobbying event on Tuesday, 19 November, at Westminster. UFU president William Irvine and other representatives will attend on behalf of NI farmers, bringing the concerns raised at our rally. As attendance in London is limited, we encourage UFU members to join the rally in Lisburn and send a strong message to our political representatives.

Contact Your MP: Share how these APR changes impact your family and community. Let your story and commitment to farming be known.

Spread the word: Encourage friends, family, and supporters to join our cause. The more voices we bring together, the harder it will be for the government to ignore our demands.

Sign the NFU petition: After signing the UFU petition, add your name to the NFU’s UK-wide "Family Farm Tax Must Be Overturned" petition at www.campaigns.nfuonline.com.

For more on UFU’s initiatives, visit our news tab on www.ufuni.org or follow us on social media:

Facebook: UlsterFarmersUnion

Instagram: ulster_farmers_union

X: @UFUHQ

YouTube: @UlsterFarmersUnion

If you have questions, contact UFU HQ at 02890 370 222.

The UFU is fully committed to tirelessly working for a sustainable future in Northern Ireland agriculture.