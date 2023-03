Good quality heavy hoggets sold from 480p to 504p per kilo for 24.1k at £121.50 each from a Warrenpoint farmer, followed by 500p for 24.4k at £122 each from an Armagh producer.

Overweight hoggets sold from £127 to £132 each with the entire entry of heavies averaging £126.50 per head.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold to 500p to 538p per kilo for 21.3k at £114.50 each from a Loughgall farmer, followed by 528p for 23.5k at £124 each from a Dungannon producer.

Horned hoggets sold to 509p for 23.4k at £119 each.

Stores sold from 470p to 556p for 18k at £100 each, followed by 516p for 18.8k at £97 each.

The 210 cull ewes sold to £175 per head.

Main demand for fleshed ewes from £110 to £170 each.

Plainer ewes from £70 to £90 each.

Ewes and lambs maintained a very firm trade with good quality doubles £295, £265, £255.

Main demand £220, £250.

Singles reached £250 with others at £220, £205 and £200.

All good quality singles sold from £170 to £195 each.

Sheep sales continue each Monday night at 6.45pm.

Heavy hoggets

Warrenpoint producer : 24.1k £121.50 504p : Armagh farmer : 24.4k £122 500p : Dungannon seller : 25k £125 500p : Markethill farmer : 24.6k £122.50 498p : Dungannon producer : 24.5k £122 498p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.5k £122 498p : Dungannon producer : 24.5k £122 498p : Tynan farmer : 24.3k £121 498p and Richhill seller : 25k £123 492p.

Middleweight hoggets

Loughgall farmer : 21.3k £114.50 538p : Dungannon producer : 23.5k £124 528p : Poyntzpass farmer : 22k £115.50 525p : Mullabawn farmer : 20.9k £109 522p : Armagh farmer : 22.1k £115 520p : Tandragee seller : 21.9k £113.50 518p : Armagh farmer : 23k £118.50 515p : Belleeks producer : 20.2k £104 515p : Poyntzpass producer : 21k £108 514p and Dungannon producer : 22.4k £115 513p.

Stores