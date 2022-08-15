Owenroe marches to the top

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 60 Charolais animals were shown, highlighting some of the best the breed has to offer.

The society would also like to extend thanks to the Bank of Ireland for very kindly agreeing to sponsor the event.

The day’s Overall Champion and Senior Male Champion was four-year-old Brownhill Owenroe, exhibited by the father-daughter team of Frankie and Grace Reid from Ballynahinch, Co Down. Owenroe was bred by the Devine Brothers of Strabane, Co Tyrone, and has an impressive lineage behind him.

Brownhill Owenroe Overall Champion and Senior Male Champion exhibited by Frank Reid and daughter Grace, they are pictured with Jeremy Paynter, Chariman NICC, judges Arwel Owen and Gareth Roberts and Bank Of Ireland representative Richard Primrose

His sire is Rumsden Fawkes, who won the title of Supreme Charolais Champion at Balmoral in 2014, and his dam Brownhill Indigo is a daughter of former Perth Supreme Champion Goldies Unbeatable.

In reserve for the Overall Championship was the day’s Junior Male Champion: 17-month-old Brigadoon Sovereign from W D and J A Connolly of Ballynahinch, Co. Down. This strapping young lad is out of Brigadoon Orchid, a daughter of former Stirling Reserve Junior Champion Goldies Icon, and his sire is the 15,000gns Newhouse Maxamus – a former Stirling Reserve Intermediate Champion.

Standing in reserve to Owenroe for the Senior Male Championship was Loughriscouse Royal, a 19-month-old bred and exhibited by H and H Heron of Newtownards, Co. Down. Royal was born to Lagavaich Lola, a daughter of the ever-popular Blelack Digger, and he was sired by Harestone Hercules.

The day’s Reserve Junior Male Championship was secured by one of the youngest bulls in the running: six-month-old woodpark thor from the herd of W Short of Omagh, Co Tyrone. This young bull is full of potential, and is sure to go on to perform exceedingly well. Thor serves as an excellent example of imported genetics, having been sired by the French AI bull Invictus.

Brigadoon Sovereign Reserve Champion and Junior Male Champion exhibited by W D & JA Connolly pictured with judges Arwel Owen and Gareth Roberts and Bank Of Ireland representative Richard Primrose

His dam, Woodpark Faith, is a daughter of Rumsden Tsar and goes back to more French blood in her grand-sire PTIPrince.

Taking the title of Senior Female Champion was a sister to the day’s Reserve Senior Male Champion: Two-year-old Loughriscouse Risika, also from H and H Heron. Like her brother Royal, Risika was also sired by Harestone Hercules, and she is out of another Blelack Digger daughter: Goldies Lassie.

In reserve to Risika for the Senior Female Championship was Grangwood Rosanna, a two-year-old exhibited by J Edgar of Downpatrick, Co Down. Rosanna was bred by J and K O’Keefe in ROI, and is a delightful combination of Irish and French genetics. She was sired by Ashleigh Admiral, and her dam Grangwood Imp is a daughter of the French AI bull Texan.

It was a hat-trick for H and H Heron as another of his heifers from the same family, Loughriscouse Savanna, went on to win the title of Junior Female Champion. Savanna is a full sister to Risika, the day’s Senior Female Champion, having been sired by Harestone Hercules and out of Goldies Lassie.

Loughriscouse Savanna junior female champion exhibited by H and H Heron, pictured with judge Gareth Roberts and Bank Of Ireland representative Richard Primrose

Finally, the day’s Reserve Junior Female Champion was 15-month-old Brigadoon Saffron, another superb heifer from W D and J A Connolly. Saffron is a half-sister to the Junior Male Champion Sovereign, having also been sired by the 15,000gns Newhouse Maxamus. Her dam is Brigadoon Heather, a daughter of Royal Bolero.

All results:

Class 132A – Female, born in 2022.

1st – J Smyth – Bessiebell Tilly – s. Newhouse Bigal

Winners of the pairs class, Loughriscouse Risika and Pippa exhibited by H and H Heron pictured with Rachel Mulligan NICC secretary and Bank Of Ireland representative Richard Primrose.

2nd – W D and J A Connolly – Brigadoon Tranquility – s. Newhouse Maxamus

Class 132B – Female, born on or between 1st September and 31st December 2021. 1st– W Short – Woodpark Sky – s. Invictus 2nd – G Hadnett – Sydenville Spice – s. Goldies Icon 3rd – R McWilliams – Stranagone Spicegirl – s. Major 4th – R McWilliams – Stranagone Siobhan – s. Stranagone Jones

Class 132C – Female, born on or between 1st May and 31st August 2021. 1st– L Ruddy – Kenaghan Scarlett – s. Knockmoyle10 Loki 2nd – W D and J A Connolly – Brigadoon Selena – s. Newhouse Maxamus 3rd – Devine Brothers – Brownhill Sky – s. Brownhill Harry

Class 132D – Female, born on or between 1st January and 30th April 2021.1st – H and H Heron – Loughriscouse Savanna – s. Harestone Hercules 2nd – W D and J A Connolly – Brigadoon Saffron – s. Newhouse Maxamus 3rd – Devine Brothers – Brownhill Suzie – s. Rumsden Fawkes 4th – H and H Heron – Loughriscouse Savina – s. Thrunton Fairfax

Class 132E – Female, born on or between 1st July and 31st December 2020. 1st – L Ruddy – Kenaghan Rona – s. Inverlochy Ferdie 2nd – M McKeown – Royaldowns Rubylou – s. Rowandale Dancer 3rd – J, I and R Elliott – Drumlegagh Roxanna – s. Drumlegagh Oscar 4th – L Ruddy – Goldstar Rosette – s. Goldstar Hugo2

Class 133A – Female, born on or between 1st January and 30th June 2020. 1st – H and H Heron – Loughriscouse Risika – s. Harestone Hercules 2nd – J Edgar – Grangwood Rosanna – s. Ashleigh Admiral 3rd – W D and J A Connolly – Brigadoon Regency – s. Newhouse Maxamus 4th – M McKeown – Royaldowns Ruby – s. Allanfauld Hustler 5th – H and H Heron – Loughriscouse Rosalva – s. Harestone Hercules

Woodpark Thor reserve junior male champion exhibited by Mr Will Short pictured here with judge, Arwel Owen

Class 133B – Female, born on or before 31st December 2019. 1st – H and H Heron – Loughriscouse Pippa – s. Harestone Hercules 2nd – H and H Heron – Thrunton Nefertiti – s. Maerdy Jerusalem 3rd – H and H Heron – Loughriscouse Persia – s. Whitecliffe James 4th – W D and J A Connolly – Brigadoon Paris – s. Newhouse Maxamus

Class 134A – Bull, born in 2022. 1st – W Short – Woodpark Thor – s. Invictus 2nd – M G and G McShane – Altnaderog Tyson – s. Ocean

Class 134B – Bull, born on or between 1st October and 31st December 2021 1st – W Short – Woodpark Samurai – s. Deeside Gulliver 2nd – J Smyth – Bessiebell Stevo – s. Corrie Alan 3rd – W D and J A Connolly – Brigadoon Sabastien – s. Goldies Icon

Class 134C – Bull, born on or between 15th July and 30th September 2021. 1st – S and D Bothwell – Killadeas Steel – s. Battleford Laser 2nd – W D and J A Connolly – Brigadoon Silver – s. Newhouse Maxamus 3rd – P Boylan – McNean Sean – s. Padirac

Class 134D – Bull, born on or between 1st May and 14th July 2021. 1st – S and D Bothwell – Killadeas Simon – s. Killadeas Norman 2nd – R McWilliams – Stranagone Signature – s. Dundas Einstein 3rd – S and D Bothwell – Killadeas Steam – s. Battleford Laser

Class 134E – BULL, born on or between 1st January and 30th April 2021. 1st – W D and J A Connolly – Brigadoon Sovereign – s. Newhouse Maxamus 2nd – K Rice – Lenalea Superstar – s. Maerdy Dublin 3rd – Devine Brothers – Brownhill Sonic – s. Elrick Oxygen 4th – S and D Bothwell – Killadeas Superman – s. Battleford Laser 5th – H and H Heron – Loughriscouse Salvatore – s. Harestone Hercules 6th – H and H Heron – Loughriscouse Showman – s. Harestone Hercules 7th – R Rankin – Rankin Sky – s. Goldies Usher

Class 135 – Bull, born in 2020. 1st – H and H Heron – Loughriscouse Royal – s. Harestone Hercules

Class 136 – Bull, born on or before 31st December 2019. 1st – F Reid – Brownhill Owenroe – s. Rumsden Fawkes 2nd – R D A Morrow – Ramrad Prince – s. Mornity Nero

Class 137 – Commercial beef Heifer, sired by a Charolais bull. 1st – Blain O’Hare 2nd – James Alexander 3rd – Callaghan family 4th – John Killen 5th – Will Short

Class 138 – Pair of animals, the property of the same exhibitor. 1st – H and H Heron 2nd – W D and J A Connolly 3rd – S and D Bothwell 4th – Devine Brothers

Junior female champion champion: H and H Heron – Loughriscouse Savanna – s. Harestone Hercules . Reserve: W D and J A Connolly – Brigadoon Saffron – s. Newhouse Maxamus

Senior female champion Champion: H and H Heron – Loughriscouse Risika – s. Harestone Hercules Reserve: J Edgar – Grangwood Rosanna – s. Ashleigh Admiral

Junior male champion Champion: W D and J A Connolly – Brigadoon Sovereign – s. Newhouse Maxamus. Reserve: W Short – Woodpark Thor – s. Invictus. Senior male champion: F Reid – Brownhill Owenroe – s. Rumsden Fawkes. Reserve: H and H Heron – Loughriscouse Royal – s. Harestone Hercules

Overall champion: F Reid – Brownhill Owenroe – S. Rumsden Fawkes.

Reserve: W D and J A Connolly – Brigadoon Sovereign – S. Newhouse Maxamus

Judge: Arwel Owen

Champion commercial heifer exhibited by Blain O’Hare pictured with Bank Of Ireland representative Richard Primrose