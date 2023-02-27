News you can trust since 1963
Owners convicted at Downpatrick Magistrates' Court

George Milligan and Sons (Fish Merchants Limited), North Quay, The Dock, Ardglass, owner of fishing vessel Rebena Belle N313, was convicted at Downpatrick Magistrates' court today (27 February) for failing to submit electronic logbook data on three separate fishing trips.

George Milligan and Sons (Fish Merchants Limited) admitted to three charges of contravening Article 14 of Council Regulation 1224/2009.

George Milligan and Sons (Fish Merchants Limited) was fined £100 on each of the three charges, plus a £15 offender levy totalling a fine of £315.

