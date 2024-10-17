Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifteen ambitious individuals from across the agrifood industry – including four people from Northern Ireland – have been awarded fully funded places to attend this year’s Oxford Farming Conference

Attending the UK’s leading agricultural conference will allow them to strengthen their personal and professional growth through immersive event experiences, skills development and tailored support from industry experts.

The Oxford Farming Conference’s (OFC) Inspire Programme, which has been running since 2017 and is supported by BASF Agricultural Solutions and The Institute for Agriculture and Horticulture (TIAH), has nurtured over 115 alumni, many of whom have proceeded to launch new ventures, take on leadership roles, and pivot into new career paths, contributing significantly to the industry.

This year’s cohort consists of a dynamic mix of professionals, including livestock and arable farmers, agronomists, surveyors, scientists, and communicators. Open to individuals aged 30 to 45 actively working in rural, food, and farming industries, the Inspire Programme continues to draw the most talented and driven individuals in the field.

Among those selected is Caitriona Casey Crawford from County Tyrone who is a therapeutic radiographer and Northern Ireland National Manager at The Farming Community Network.

The farming editor at the Irish Examiner, Co Down native Rachel Martin, will also be in attendance, alongside Tracey Donaghey, a farmer and Communications Offer at the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

Finally from Northern Ireland is Peter Gallagher who farms in Fermanagh.

OFC Director and 2025 programme lead, Julia Latto, commented: “The Inspire Programme is a cornerstone of our commitment to fostering leadership and innovation in UK farming and rural industries, and has a strong track record of delivering on this objective.

“This year, we’re proud to welcome such a talented and diverse group, each with unique perspectives that will enrich the conference, and beyond. Through discussion, debate and knowledge exchange, they will gain the vital tools and lasting connections necessary to drive forward their careers and contribute to a more resilient industry.”

Head of Partnerships and Policy at TIAH, Tess Howe, added: “TIAH is proud to sponsor the OFC Inspire Programme once again. Supporting collaboration, networking, and leadership development is crucial for building a resilient and forward-thinking farming industry, and that aligns perfectly with TIAH’s ambitions. We believe that by empowering these talented individuals, we are investing in the future of farming - helping to secure its sustainability and success for years to come.”

Business Director at BASF Agricultural Solutions, UK and Ireland, Joel Johnson, said: “BASF is dedicated to championing UK agriculture and we recognise that our industry requires diversity, partnerships, and collaboration to navigate the challenges of today and tomorrow. We are proud to support OFC and its Inspire Programme, ensuring that the legacy of inspiring, challenging and innovating continues for years to come and helps move our industry forward.”

In addition to full Conference access, which will address the theme, ‘Facing Change, Finding Opportunity’, delegates will attend exclusive away days in London this November, developing contacts, skills and connections that will enable them to maximise their OFC experience in January.

There will also be post-conference opportunities for continued development including an annual gathering with the full alumni. The 2024 event took place at the start of October, hosted by brothers Andrew (former OFC Director) and William Pitts at their Northamptonshire farm. The event featured a panel discussion, farm tour, and opportunity to reconnect and share ideas.

For more information about the conference, taking place from 8 to 10 January 2025, visit www.ofc.org.uk