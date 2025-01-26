Oxford Real Farming Conference allows Northern Ireland to shout about the future of food and farming

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As New Year’s resolutions are made and broken, and people seek to shake off the January blues, many in the regenerative agriculture movement embark on their annual pilgrimage to the Oxford Real Farming Conference (ORFC).

Founded 16 years ago to amplify the voices of farmers committed to working with natural systems and farming in ways that regenerate the soil, air, and themselves, the ORFC has gone from strength to strength. It’s now a leading event that tackles some of the most pressing questions about the future of food and farming while celebrating alternative agricultural approaches, including nature-friendly farming, agroecology and permaculture.

The 2025 conference opened with a lively plenary session, setting the tone for two days of dynamic discussion. Renowned speakers, including author and farmer James Rebanks, tackled big-picture issues such as the urban-rural divide and barriers to change, alongside practical topics like integrated pest management (IPM) and sustainable dairy production.

With a packed programme offering a wealth of engaging sessions, choosing just one often came with the inevitable sense of missing out on two others equally compelling. Fortunately, many sessions are recorded and available to watch later, offering hours of stimulating conversation and thought-provoking ideas to kick-start the new year.

Policy across the four nations panel

The organisers went to great lengths to create a welcoming atmosphere, and one particularly striking moment came during the opening plenary when farmer Jim Aplin spoke about inclusivity. Addressing the packed hall, he shared that the rate of neurodivergence in farming is twice that of the general population. Diagnosed with autism as an adult, Jim described the challenges some individuals face when attending large events like ORFC. As he spoke about the isolation that often accompanies feeling 'different,' I could see many in the audience deeply moved by his words.

Another wave of emotion swept through the crowd shortly afterward when the Hot Poets took to the stage, reciting verses about nature-friendly farms across the UK, including one owned by Helen Keys, vice chair of the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) NI steering group.

Northern Irish farmers were highlighted not just by the talented poets but also during the conference sessions. I was delighted to share the stage with Helen, Beth Bell from the Food Ethics Council and Carrick Green Grocers for a session titled Stories From Across the Water.

We took a relaxed, people-centred approach to discussing the current state of agriculture in Northern Ireland and what’s needed to move forward, accompanied by some delicious Irish traybakes to entice the audience. The session emphasised the importance of bringing people together to achieve a common goal and explored how a ‘lean launch’ approach can minimise risk while allowing valuable lessons to be learned as ideas develop.

Denise Walton at the opening plenary

There were so many great projects to highlight and celebrate in Northern Ireland, from the community-owned greengrocer in Carrickfergus and the veg supply collective Source Grow in Mid-Ulster to Barry Ferguson’s community-supported agriculture (CSA) market garden at Ben Vista on the outskirts of Belfast.

The discussion, held before an enthusiastic audience, centred on shared ideas and the opportunities that arise from the strong community spirit and close-knit nature of Northern Ireland. We hoped to share our story with ORFC’s visitors while also gaining valuable insights from those in Great Britain and beyond about what has worked for them.

Beth said: “The magic and complexity of food and farming in Northern Ireland has been a big theme of my work over the past few years. We knew we wanted to talk about land, community, and enterprise in a way that was conversational (because we just can’t stop ourselves chatting!) and thought-provoking, touching on the complex historic, geographical, and political context here.

“I was chuffed to bits that we had such a good turnout in the midst of a packed ORFC schedule. We’re already looking ahead to next year.”

Stories Across The Water

That evening, the NFFN hosted a Meet and Greet, offering an opportunity for attendees curious about the organisation, its members, and stakeholders to connect with the NFFN staff team and many of its farmers. Discussions covered all things food, fibre, and farming. The event was well attended, and by the following morning, a few voices were definitely hoarse from the excitement of sharing so many ideas!

On Friday, Northern Ireland was represented by Jill Montgomery from Northern Ireland Environment Link (NIEL), who joined a panel featuring voices from all four UK nations to discuss agricultural policy and its impact on domestic food security, biodiversity loss, and climate change.

Jill highlighted the importance of a clear and consistent vision for sustainable farming and food production, as well as the value of peer-to-peer learning in holistic farm planning. She emphasised that “farmers need a more compelling vision of the future to invest in change.”

While it was encouraging to see other nations recognise Northern Ireland’s achievements in soil health measurement through our Soil Nutrient Health Scheme, I couldn’t help but feel that progress is still needed in agri-environment schemes compared to advancements elsewhere. As one Welsh farmer put it: “We need Northern Ireland to get its pioneering spirit back.”

Hot Poets on Stage

The NFFN will continue collaborating with NIEL to urge DAERA to pursue ambitious policies and to translate the positive, forward-thinking language often used by farming minister Andrew Muir into meaningful action. What we need is a robust Farming with Nature scheme - one that improves air and water quality while empowering farmers to manage their land in harmony with natural processes.

County Down farmer Andrew McKee spoke during a session on the UK’s nature-friendly farming leadership programmes, chaired by Will Steadman of the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation. This organisation funded the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission (FFCC) Next-Gen Regen programme in Northern Ireland, which supports a group of new farmers and growers through a year of training and skill development to advance their regenerative farming journey.

If you’re in need of a boost to start the year feeling hopeful about farming and its future, a trip to ORFC is hard to beat. While the extreme challenges facing farmers are well known and should not be underestimated, the positivity and inspiration that radiate from the ORFC and its attendees are truly uplifting.

It’s a community of people eager to share ideas and experiment in pursuit of a better farming future - one that anyone can join if they choose.

Cumbrian NFFN farmer James Robinson captured it perfectly during the closing plenary when he said that ORFC doesn’t just make you a better farmer; it makes you a better person. I left Oxford inspired by his words on the transformative power of farming and the importance of embracing, rather than resisting, change: ‘We are powerful.’