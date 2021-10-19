Packed audience of buyers for Armoy ram fair
A fine show of 140 Rams at the annual Armoy Ram Fair met with an upper trade in front of a packed audience of buyers.
LEADING PRICES: Brian McVicker, Bushmills, Suff, £670, £650, £570, £320. Sean McBride, Ballycastle, Blue, £640, £550, £510, £500, £440. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, Suff, £600. Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills, Tex, £570, Tex, £340. John Hegarty, Bendooragh, Suff, £560m £380, £370, £330. J & A McCafferty, Macosquin Tex, £500. B McAllister, Kells, Char, £470, £350, Tex, £470. John McKay, Ballymoney, Suff, £460. M Kempston, Killen, Beltex, £460, £440, Suff, £440. M Wright, Carnlough, Blue £440. D Mawhinney, Newtownards, Char, £450, Char £400, £400, £390, £360. Wilson Carson, Cloughmills, Suff, £410. Graham Thompson, Bushmills, Suff, £380, £360. D Kerr, Bushmills, Char, £360. H McBratney, Bangor, Char, £350. Campbell Watson, Carnfinton, Suff, £320.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son