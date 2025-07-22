Packed ring of buyers and high demand online at Fivemiletown Mart
Stores
P McGirr £1970/530kg (371ppk) R Keelagher £1820/430kg (423ppk) £1760/480kg (366ppk) £1640/405kg (404ppk) £1140/320kg (356ppk) S Williamson £1800/460kg (391ppk) £1560/400kg (390ppk) £1540/405kg (380ppk) £1520/410kg (370ppk) £1470/340kg (432ppk) H Cunningham £1740/500kg (348ppk) £1730/520kg (332ppk) £1690/470kg (359ppk) £1510/420kg (359ppk) W Johnston £1680/400kg (420ppk) £1520/420kg (361ppk) £1380/390kg (353ppk) and C Johnston £1660/470kg (353ppk) £1500/420kg (357ppk).
Weanlings
S Williamson £1350/320kg (421ppk) £1200/320kg (375ppk) R Dane £1170/450kg (260ppk) £1020/400kg (255ppk) H Maguire £1130/305kg (370ppk) £1130/330kg (342ppk) £1060/320kg (331ppk) £990/290kg (341ppk) H Armstrong £1090/290kg (375ppk) £1090/300kg (363ppk) £1000/290kg (344ppk) £990/240kg (412ppk) and P Bleakley £1000/240kg (416ppk) £900/230kg (391ppk) £790/200kg (395ppk).
