Packed ring of buyers at Fivemiletown Mart, suckler cows topping at £2600
A packed ring of buyers this Monday with a sharp trade store making £1300/440kg (295ppk) and suckler cows topping £2600.
Stores
M Stewart £1300/440kg £1250/470kg £1000/440kg £880/360kg P Gallagher £1220/440kg £1180/410kg £1150/400kg M O'Brien £1110/350kg £830/320kg W Johnston £1060/390kg £890/410kg L McCullagh £990/390kg £950/360kg £890/320kg W Robinson £960/420kg £950/400kg £890/390kg £850/400kg £750/380kg W Robinson £880/400kg and C Fee £830/380kg £680/330kg £610/260kg.
Suckler cows
M McMahon £2600 £2520 £2380 £2260 £2100 £2060 £1960 £1900 £1880 £1820 and B McMahon £2200 £2140 £1960 £1960 £1960 £1940 £1820 £1800.