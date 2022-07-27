Packed summer for Co Londonderry YFC

This took place in the Jim Watt Centre, Garvagh, and was hosted by previous winners, Kilrea YFC.

Teams from across the county gathered for indoor tug of war, where a super display of strength and teamwork was shown. The night came to an end with Curragh YFC coming out on top in the senior section, and Garvagh YFC taking home the junior title.

Next up was the YFCU stockjudging and silage assessment finals on the 6th July, with members progressing to the finals following the regional heats earlier in the year.

Members of Kilrea YFC

Of the large turnout of members who travelled to Hillsborough, many were placed in their respective age groups, a super achievement for them and the county.

Congratulations must go to the following Co Londonderry YFC members;

Dairy

12-14

Co Londonderry girls who took part in the ATV challenge

1st Charlie Millar, Coleraine YFC

21-25

1st Thomas Millar, Coleraine YFC

25-30

1. Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC, first place 25-30 sheep stockjudging

1st Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC

Sheep

12-14

2nd Isabella Taylor, Coleraine YFC

Members of Coleraine YFC

14-16

1st Anna Taylor, Coleraine YFC

2nd Oliver Watson, Coleraine YFC

18-21

2nd Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC

21-25

Members of Dungiven YFC

1st Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC

2nd Claire Rosborough, Curragh YFC

3rd Thomas Millar, Coleraine YFC

25-30

1st Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC

2nd Ryan Adams, Coleraine YFC

Beef

12-14

1st Ruby Doherty, Garvagh YFC

18-21

3rd Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC

25-30

3rd Robert Brown, Moneymore YFC

Silage assessment

12-14

2nd Ruby Doherty, Garvagh YFC

18-21

1st Rebecca Nicholl, Dungiven YFC

21-25

2nd Laura Fulton, Dungiven YFC

Co Londonderry YFC then held their annual sports night on the 8th July, in Tobermore Football Club, with football and tug of war competitions taking place on the night.

The Northern Ireland weather was kind, and an enjoyable evening was had by all. Results were as follows;

Football:

Senior girls

1st Curragh YFC

2nd Kilrea Young Farmers

Junior girls

1st Garvagh Young Farmers

2nd Coleraine YFC

Boys

1st Garvagh YFC

2nd Coleraine YFC

Tug of war:

Ladies

1st Dungiven YFC

2nd Curragh YFC

Mens

1st Moneymore Young Farmers’ Club

2nd Trillick and District Yfc

The 16th July saw the return of the Co Londonderry and Limavady Agricultural Show, following a two year break with Covid.

Many members spent the morning stewarding in the various livestock competitions, helping the judges to ensure the smooth running of the numerous classes.

11am kicked off the YFC competitions, with these running into the early evening.

Well done to all clubs who took part in the competitions, with a special mention to the following for placing.

PRO poster competition

1st Dungiven YFC

2nd Coleraine YFC

3rd Moneymore YFC

Chairman’s Challenge

1st Garvagh YFC

2nd Kilrea YFC

ATV driving challenge

1st Grace Ferguson- Curragh YFC

2nd Claire Rosborough- Curragh YFC

3rd (joint) Sarah Cunningham- Garvagh YFC

Judith Laughlin-Kilrea YFC

Tug-O-War

Womens

1st Dungiven YFC

2nd Curragh YFC

Mens

1st Derg Valley YFC

2nd Curragh YFC

Floral art- 12-16 years

1st Emily Moneely, Moneymore

2nd Amy Young, Dungiven

3rd Molly Smyth, Coleraine

Floral art- 16-21 years

1st Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine

2nd Amy Smyth, Coleraine

3rd Hannah McClelland, Coleraine

HC Sarah Smyth, Coleraine

Floral art- 21-30 years

1st Ruth Adams, Coleraine

2nd Maxine Smyth, Coleraine

3rd Ryan Adams, Coleraine

6 assorted ‘no bakes’

1st Samuel Nichol, Dungiven

2nd Rachel Boyce, Garvagh

3rd Ruth Adams, Coleraine

HC Alex Lamont, Coleraine

Wheaten bread

1st Joyce Allen, Moneymore

2nd Cameron McDonald, Kilrea

3rd Ruth Adams, Coleraine

HC Alex Lamont, Coleraine

Photograph- rural life

1st Claire Young, Dungiven

2nd Hannah McClelland, Coleraine

3rd Emily McAlister, Moneymore

HC Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine

Photography- farming friendships

1st Emily McAlister, Moneymore

2nd Judith Laughlin, Kilrea

3rd Ruth Adams, Coleraine

HC Ruby Cooper, Dungiven

Co Londonderry YFC would like to thank the sponsors for this year’s show competitions: D A Forgie for sponsoring the ATV challenge, Don Laughlin, Cowan Bros Tractors and JB Tyres for sponsoring the Tug O’ War competition.

County Londonderry YFC members now look forward to the remainder of the summer YFC calendar, before commencing their respective winter programmes in September.

Members of Curragh YFC