Packed summer for Co Londonderry YFC

This took place in the Jim Watt Centre, Garvagh, and was hosted by previous winners, Kilrea YFC.
Teams from across the county gathered for indoor tug of war, where a super display of strength and teamwork was shown. The night came to an end with Curragh YFC coming out on top in the senior section, and Garvagh YFC taking home the junior title.
Next up was the YFCU stockjudging and silage assessment finals on the 6th July, with members progressing to the finals following the regional heats earlier in the year.
Of the large turnout of members who travelled to Hillsborough, many were placed in their respective age groups, a super achievement for them and the county.
Congratulations must go to the following Co Londonderry YFC members;
Dairy
12-14
1st Charlie Millar, Coleraine YFC
21-25
1st Thomas Millar, Coleraine YFC
25-30
1st Lynne Montgomery, City of Derry YFC
Sheep
12-14
2nd Isabella Taylor, Coleraine YFC
14-16
1st Anna Taylor, Coleraine YFC
2nd Oliver Watson, Coleraine YFC
18-21
2nd Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC
21-25
1st Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC
2nd Claire Rosborough, Curragh YFC
3rd Thomas Millar, Coleraine YFC
25-30
1st Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC
2nd Ryan Adams, Coleraine YFC
Beef
12-14
1st Ruby Doherty, Garvagh YFC
18-21
3rd Sarah Smyth, Coleraine YFC
25-30
3rd Robert Brown, Moneymore YFC
Silage assessment
12-14
2nd Ruby Doherty, Garvagh YFC
18-21
1st Rebecca Nicholl, Dungiven YFC
21-25
2nd Laura Fulton, Dungiven YFC
Co Londonderry YFC then held their annual sports night on the 8th July, in Tobermore Football Club, with football and tug of war competitions taking place on the night.
The Northern Ireland weather was kind, and an enjoyable evening was had by all. Results were as follows;
Football:
Senior girls
1st Curragh YFC
2nd Kilrea Young Farmers
Junior girls
1st Garvagh Young Farmers
2nd Coleraine YFC
Boys
1st Garvagh YFC
2nd Coleraine YFC
Tug of war:
Ladies
1st Dungiven YFC
2nd Curragh YFC
Mens
1st Moneymore Young Farmers’ Club
2nd Trillick and District Yfc
The 16th July saw the return of the Co Londonderry and Limavady Agricultural Show, following a two year break with Covid.
Many members spent the morning stewarding in the various livestock competitions, helping the judges to ensure the smooth running of the numerous classes.
11am kicked off the YFC competitions, with these running into the early evening.
Well done to all clubs who took part in the competitions, with a special mention to the following for placing.
PRO poster competition
1st Dungiven YFC
2nd Coleraine YFC
3rd Moneymore YFC
Chairman’s Challenge
1st Garvagh YFC
2nd Kilrea YFC
ATV driving challenge
1st Grace Ferguson- Curragh YFC
2nd Claire Rosborough- Curragh YFC
3rd (joint) Sarah Cunningham- Garvagh YFC
Judith Laughlin-Kilrea YFC
Tug-O-War
Womens
1st Dungiven YFC
2nd Curragh YFC
Mens
1st Derg Valley YFC
2nd Curragh YFC
Floral art- 12-16 years
1st Emily Moneely, Moneymore
2nd Amy Young, Dungiven
3rd Molly Smyth, Coleraine
Floral art- 16-21 years
1st Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine
2nd Amy Smyth, Coleraine
3rd Hannah McClelland, Coleraine
HC Sarah Smyth, Coleraine
Floral art- 21-30 years
1st Ruth Adams, Coleraine
2nd Maxine Smyth, Coleraine
3rd Ryan Adams, Coleraine
6 assorted ‘no bakes’
1st Samuel Nichol, Dungiven
2nd Rachel Boyce, Garvagh
3rd Ruth Adams, Coleraine
HC Alex Lamont, Coleraine
Wheaten bread
1st Joyce Allen, Moneymore
2nd Cameron McDonald, Kilrea
3rd Ruth Adams, Coleraine
HC Alex Lamont, Coleraine
Photograph- rural life
1st Claire Young, Dungiven
2nd Hannah McClelland, Coleraine
3rd Emily McAlister, Moneymore
HC Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine
Photography- farming friendships
1st Emily McAlister, Moneymore
2nd Judith Laughlin, Kilrea
3rd Ruth Adams, Coleraine
HC Ruby Cooper, Dungiven
Co Londonderry YFC would like to thank the sponsors for this year’s show competitions: D A Forgie for sponsoring the ATV challenge, Don Laughlin, Cowan Bros Tractors and JB Tyres for sponsoring the Tug O’ War competition.
County Londonderry YFC members now look forward to the remainder of the summer YFC calendar, before commencing their respective winter programmes in September.