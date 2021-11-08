Pamela was a ‘dear friend and committee member’ of Armagh Show

Pamela, pictured right, sadly passed away yesterday. Image: Armagh County Show.

Pamela, who was a ‘dear friend and committee member’ of Armagh County Show, died peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital.

Cusher councillor, Jim Speers, said it was with “great sadness” that he learned of Pamela’s sudden passing.

“Pamela was a shining light of what life was all about,” he added.

“A compassionate lady who was highly respected within the entire community, [she] always had a friendly smile and enjoyed a chat with everyone.

“I express my heartfelt sympathy to the entire Johnston and Hawthorne families.

“I have lost a good friend,” Cllr Speers ended.

Armagh County Show commented: “It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of our dear friend and committee member Pamela Johnston.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Pamela’s husband Andrew and their sons Adam and James.

“Deepest of sympathies to the entire Johnston and Hawthorne families.”

Pamela, who was from the Mullabrack Road, Hamiltonsbawn, was the dearly loved wife of Andrew and much-loved mother of Adam and his partner Sarah and James and his wife Hannah, precious daughter of Isaac and Lorna and a dear sister of Janice, Rodney and Alan.

The house is strictly private, with funeral arrangements still to be confirmed.

The family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Cancer Research, c/o R. Warnock Funeral Directors, 19 Forest Park, Markethill, BT60 1QS.