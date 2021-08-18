Part time Level 2 Horse Care qualification offered by CAFRE

The content of this part time course includes equine feeding, health, tack and horse clothing and health and safety when working with horses

The course will be delivered via blended learning using online lectures, video meetings and an exam at either Greenmount Campus, Antrim or Enniskillen Campus.

Class will take place on Tuesday evenings, beginning on 28 September 2021, from 7 – 9pm over nine weeks. Participants will be expected to attend class via video call, each week at these times and will therefore need an internet connection.

Learners must be able to attend the online multiple choice test which will take place at either Greenmount or Enniskillen campus, at the end of the course. All government guidance will be adhered to in regard to Covid –19 restrictions. The content of the course includes equine feeding, health, tack and horse clothing and health and safety when working with horses. The course is aimed at participants wanting to increase their horse care knowledge and gain a recognised qualification without having to attend college on a full time basis. Past participants have included private owners, small scale breeders, leisure riders and veterinary nurses.