Participation in outdoor activities remains high

The news comes as the charity’s recently-published People in the Outdoors Monitor for Northern Ireland (POMNI) report shows that around 7 in 10 adults living in Northern Ireland now visit the outdoors for leisure at least once per week. This equates to 144 million annual visits per year.

The findings are consistent with increased traffic to the OutmoreNI.com website and demonstrate that the unprecedented rise in outdoor activity throughout the pandemic shows no signs of abating. A considerable 47 per cent of respondents to Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland’s 2020 Engaging with The Outdoors During Covid 19 Lockdown in Northern Ireland report said that they had spent more free time in the outdoors during lockdown than in 2019.

The POMNI survey, which interviewed members of the public between November 2020 and October 2021, also shows that 72 per cent of people interviewed said that their local green space is within easy walking distance, allowing frequent enjoyment of the outdoors. This increases to 79 per cent for urban areas and decreases to 57 per cent for rural areas.

The outdoor activities cited as most commonly undertaken by respondents were short walks, dog walking, spending time playing with children, and running. This is also reflected in OutmoreNI.com users’ searches for walks, cycle trails, parks and beaches.