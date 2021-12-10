Passing of well known farmer and cattle dealer - Ernest Ruddock

Ernie who lived and worked the farm near Waringstown, was called home on Sunday, 28th November aged 87 years.

Ernie had been left to take over the family farm at just the age of 22, that on the sudden passing of his father in 1957.

Ernie was known across many counties and wherever an opportunity existed to head to a market yard, then off Ernie would go, seeking a bargain.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regular visits and almost weekly visits would be made over the years to Allams in Belfast, Banbridge, Crumlin, Dromore, Markethill or Rathfriland sale yards.

Although Ernie never learned to drive a motor vehicle, the bicycle or bus was used in earlier years, whilst the tractor or a lift with friends would ensure he reached his destination.

Farming and dealing in cattle was a way of life for Ernie and indeed Ernie sourced cattle for many farmers across many counties.

As a husband and wife team, Ernie and his late wife Ada could also be found in the farmyard twice daily helping with the daily task of milking.

The farmyard was always busy, with many an hour passing with two or three farmers standing in the yard, waiting on their opportunity to buy or sell.

The farmyard may have been busy but as darkness fell, the telephone became a key communication tool and so many a potential deal was done over the phone and off Ernie would go over the next few days to view the animals.

Ernie was always charitable and no matter where he would go and children were present, he would ensure a coin was placed into their hand to buy a few sweets, such was his affection and care towards them.

The luck penny was also another favourite option and no deal was ever complete without a “good luck penny”!

Ernie’s faith and conviction remained strong throughout life and he was a role model for the entire family.

2013 was a hard year for Ernie, with the death in late January of his friend Victor Kerr.

Victor and Ernie spoke daily and if they were not away to a market, then Victor was on the farm, lending a hand.

With wife Ada’s failing health over a number of years, Ernie remained by her side and assistance at all times. In late April 2013 sadly Ada passed away and difficult days followed. But Ernie’s faith held strong and his daily devotional reading of as he described it ‘the good book’, the Bible saw him through.

Ernie never retired and carried on daily chatting with many friends and farmers across the country.

Ernie enjoyed getting out regularly with family and he still enjoyed going off and getting a deal done or simply just to look at the cattle.

Ernie was called home on Sunday, 28th November after a short period in hospital.

Ronnie Russell Funeral Director was entrusted with the funeral arrangements, with a Service of Thanksgiving held in Holy Trinity Church, Waringstown.

The hymns ‘How Deep the Father’s love for us’, ‘Amazing Grace’ and Abide with Me’ were sung during the service.

Donations if desired may be made for Holy Trinity Fabric Fund c/o Ronnie Russell Funeral Director, 59 Waringstown Road, Lurgan BT66 7HH.