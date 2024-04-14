Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While Davy, an Honorary Member of the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association, used to compete himself at events, in more recent times, he came more to the fore as one of the country’s best known ploughing judges, officiating at matches all over the province.

He was also had a great interest in vintage events, as a Trustee and former Chairman of the Traction Engine Club of Ulster. He attended their recent presentation night at Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim on the last Wednesday in February, and was also involved in their successful Santa Run just before Christmas.

Speaking to the packed congregation, Rev Trevor McNeill recalled David’s early days when, after leaving Ballydunmaul Primary School, “he knew what he wanted to do with his life. Davy served his apprenticeship in Baird’s in Randalstown; then moved to Patton’s in Ballymena as a diesel fitter, before spending the best part of his working years with Nelson Alexander. In between times, Davy and brother James did contracting work for other farmers in the area.

With young Harry Simms at a match in Aghalee November 2022

“It was the Percy work ethic, to take what work was going and work hard, and he was highly thought of for all these years, not just in Northern Ireland but also amongst his many friends throughout the country and in Scotland.

“Anything vintage, Davy loved. All the shows at Shane’s Castle and beyond, Davy was there and everyone knew him. His attention in recent years, also turned to stockcar racing. Anything engine based, Davy loved.

“He was well liked; he will be greatly missed.”

After the service, Davy was laid to rest in the adjoining graveyard. Following the committal, there was tea served in the church hall.

David doing what he loved best, judging at a ploughing match, Listooder, September 2019

Davy was the husband of the late Grace, father to Andrew, Campbell, Marie and the late Sandra, father in law to Lynda, Lynsey, Jonny and Philip, a devoted grandfather and great grandfather, dear brother of James, Joy and the late Samuel.