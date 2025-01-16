Passing on conservation skills to the next generation at the CRT’s Pierrepont Farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A group of young people aged between 18 and 24 took part in an environmental programme at Pierrepont Farm in Surrey, designed to equip them with essential practical skills and experience in conservation.

The My Green Future project works with a diverse audience, with a particular focus on underrepresented communities that experience barriers to engagement, and individuals who are disadvantaged in some way.

The youngsters visited the CRT’s Pierrepont Farm in Frensham to learn about coppicing, the art of felling trees to encourage future growth, with CRT volunteer Brian Lavers.

They were then able to have a go themselves. After coppicing, they visited the bird hide and went to visit Pierrepont’s milking parlour to see the Jersey cows being automatically milked. They completed their day with a presentation by the Surrey Bat Group.

Air Time CIC is leading the My Green Future project, in collaboration with Surrey Hills Society, National Trust (Surrey Hills) and Surrey Wildlife Trust. It is funded by Farming in Protected Landscapes (DEFRA) and the focus is on farming and conservation on farms within the Surrey Hill National Landscape.

Leslie Hackett, the CRT’s Head of Volunteering, said: “We are delighted to work with My Green Future to inspire future generations to take up work in the conservation sector.

“At the CRT, we believe in sharing our nature-friendly farming values with the younger generation, inspiring a lifelong love of the countryside and desire to nurture the biodiversity within it. We are delighted to help encourage young people to take up roles in this sector, which can be hard to break into.”

Jo Woodhams, Air Time project coordinator, said: “The young people taking part in the programme have all experienced disadvantages or barriers getting into conservation.

“A big part of the project is to raise awareness of the lack of diversity in the conservation sector. You need access to a car as places are often remote, a family who can support you with volunteering when you are starting out and on a low wage.

“To help the young people, we pay for transport, for their personal protective equipment and their lunch. If they complete the programme, we provide a £300 training budget to spend on a conservation-related course. Supporting health and wellbeing is also a large part of My Green Future and inspiring people who do not have access to nature.”

For more information about My Green Future, see www.air-time.org.uk/my-green-future and to find out more about the work of the CRT at Pierrepont Farm, see www.thecrt.co.uk