Pasture and profit in focus at upcoming Stirlingshire Monitor Farm meeting

Prioritising pasture and planning for profit will be key topics at the next Stirlingshire Monitor Farm open meeting, with booking now open.

The event, on Friday 28 February, will run from 10am-2pm at Blairfad Farm, Balfron Station, and will start with a welcome from hosts the Duncan family who will update us on progress, before discussing pasture with Borders-based farmer and productive grazing specialist Graeme Lofthouse and profit with Perthshire-based sheep and cattle consultant Emily Grant.

The Duncans are keen to improve their grazing output and have been working with Graeme and the Monitor Farm management group to address this. While they have started to improve the farm’s pH levels and begun a reseeding programme, they are keen to go faster.

Meeting attendees will discuss the approach with Graeme and the Duncans as they plan how to do it without compromising the existing farming operation and breaking the bank in one go. The discussion will include working out the cost-benefit of improving grass, and setting and achieving production targets.

The value in understanding a farm’s figures will be discussed with Emily from Forrit Consultancy, whose session on planning for profit will include looking at the Duncans’ options for selling their store calves. She will also be talking about finding the opportunities within every enterprise on the farm, Key Performance Indicators and setting targets.

After lunch, Emily and Graeme will hold an optional mini Body Condition Scoring (BCS) workshop on the farm’s new Cheviot ewes. Latest Monitor Farm-funded research shows that a BCS check pre-lambing, ensuring ewes are in the appropriate condition, means lambs receive optimum nutrition for robust growth and development.

Christine Cuthbertson, Monitor Farm regional adviser, said: “The Duncan family are very keen to improve their productivity and profitability, and have made big strides so far. This will be a really interesting meeting as they discuss any opportunities to speed up progress on their grass productivity, and look at how they could be more profitable.”

Booking is essential for the meeting as lunch is provided, but no dogs or children under 16 permitted. Car parking is very limited, so car share if possible, and for biosecurity please ensure vehicles, clothing and footwear are clean before attending. Please wear suitable outdoor clothing and sturdy/waterproof footwear.

Booking is via this link to Eventbrite: https://Stirlingshire28Feb.eventbrite.co.uk