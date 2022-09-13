Patton’s ram lamb takes the rosette at Rathfriland Suffolk sale
Rathfriland show and sale organised by the Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch saw a packed ringside with Anthony Patton’s first placed ram awarded the winning rosette from Judge Ben Lamb and went on to take the Champion Title with his Duncan’s Double O’Seven lamb selling to 760gns.
James McCann took first in the shearling class selling to 400gns.
Co. Down breeder Norman Robinson took first in the pairs whilst also going on to take Reserve Champion with his second prized ram lamb selling to 600gns.
Next up is Lisahally Show & Sale this coming Tuesday 20th September at 7pm.
Leading prices at Rathfriland:
A Patton 780gns, 760gns & 700gns
N Robinson 600gns, 620gns, 560gns, 540gns
M Herron 700gns, 640gns, 460gns, 400gns
J Trimble 480gns
K McAdoo 800gns, 660gns, 640gns, 500gns & 400gns
Grant Brothers 500gns & 480gns
J McClurig 640gns & 480gns
J McCann 400gns
S McArdle 500gns
RESULTS:
SHEARLING RAM
1ST James McCann
2nd Sean McArdle
3rd Keith McAdoo
4th Kevin Rogan
RAM LAMB
1st Anthony Patton
2nd Norman Robinson
3rd Mark Herron
4th Keith Mcadoo
PAIRS
1ST Norman Robinson
2nd Jason Trimble
3rd Keith McAdoo
4th Mark Herron
Overall Champion – Anthony Patton
Reserve Champion – Norman Robinson