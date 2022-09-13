News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Patton’s ram lamb takes the rosette at Rathfriland Suffolk sale

Rathfriland show and sale organised by the Suffolk Sheep Society NI Branch saw a packed ringside with Anthony Patton’s first placed ram awarded the winning rosette from Judge Ben Lamb and went on to take the Champion Title with his Duncan’s Double O’Seven lamb selling to 760gns.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:14 am
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:14 am

James McCann took first in the shearling class selling to 400gns.

Co. Down breeder Norman Robinson took first in the pairs whilst also going on to take Reserve Champion with his second prized ram lamb selling to 600gns.

Next up is Lisahally Show & Sale this coming Tuesday 20th September at 7pm.

2nd Prize Ram Lamb & Reserve Champion from N Robinson sold for 600gns

Most Popular

Leading prices at Rathfriland:

A Patton 780gns, 760gns & 700gns

N Robinson 600gns, 620gns, 560gns, 540gns

M Herron 700gns, 640gns, 460gns, 400gns

1st Prize Ram Lamb & Overall Champion from A Patton sold for 760gns

J Trimble 480gns

K McAdoo 800gns, 660gns, 640gns, 500gns & 400gns

Grant Brothers 500gns & 480gns

J McClurig 640gns & 480gns

1st Prize shearling from James McCann sold for 400gns.

J McCann 400gns

S McArdle 500gns

RESULTS:

SHEARLING RAM

1st Prize Pairs from Norman Robinson

1ST James McCann

2nd Sean McArdle

3rd Keith McAdoo

4th Kevin Rogan

RAM LAMB

1st Anthony Patton

2nd Norman Robinson

3rd Mark Herron

4th Keith Mcadoo

PAIRS

1ST Norman Robinson

2nd Jason Trimble

3rd Keith McAdoo

4th Mark Herron

Overall Champion – Anthony Patton

Reserve Champion – Norman Robinson

Rathfriland