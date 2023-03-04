Paula McIntyre: A pie is one of those foods that will always transcend the four seasons

Beef, stout and mushroom pie

A pie is one of those foods that elicits excitement and transcends the seasons. It’s as equally feasible to enjoy a warm pie with salad and a zingy dressing in summer as it is to serve with buttery mash and lashings of gravy in the chilly winter months.

When I go into a restaurant and order a pie I expect that this will mean a filling completely encased in pastry. Placing stew in a dish and topping with a piece of pre-cooked ready made puff pastry does not constitute a pie. I’ve ordered pie in some reputable places and expected a properly made one. Instead I’ve been served stew in an enamel dish, like one our family dog used to have her dinner from, barely covered with pastry and been charged a king’s ransom for the privilege. When you prebake pastry and allow it to sit in a hot kitchen it explodes like a puffball when you cut into it.

The first pie recipe this week is for a leek and cheese pie. Leeks are really excellent at the moment. For the life of me I’ll never understand why chefs continue to buy asparagus at this time of year, from far flung places, in favour of locally grown leeks. Leeks are cheaper, don’t have the air miles and taste terrific. A field full of leeks is a thing of majestic beauty. When you drive out of Newtownards, on the road to Greyabbey, Roy Lyttle grows leeks. Apart from the aesthetic that they add to the landscape, they’re a taste of that particular place. Here leeks are simmered in a mustardy, cheese sauce and when cool, encased in buttery pastry and baked to golden loveliness. Serve with some buttered spuds and some cabbage for a delicious meat free meal.

If you prefer a meat based pie I’ve added a recipe for a cottage pie with slowly cooked brisket replacing the regular mince. Slowly cook the meat with lots of vegetables and some horseradish for a bit of heat and top with a smoked cheese mash before baking. Bake until bubbling and serve on its own or with some buttered cabbage.