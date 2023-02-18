Paula McIntyre: Pancake Tuesday is the final feasting day before the start of Lenten period
Next Tuesday is Shrove Tuesday or pancake day, traditionally the final feasting day before the start of the six week Lenten period.
Shrove comes from the word “shrive” meaning to absolve. It’s observed by many Christians who consider the wrongs they need to repent and seek absolution for, hence the name. It’s celebrated across the world, the most famous being Mardi Gras, literally meaning fat Tuesday, in New Orleans.
Here in Northern Ireland a pancake usually means a drop scone where a thick batter is dropped onto a griddle and flipped over. In England the word normally refers to a French style crepe which is much thinner. The first recipe is for a potato pancake where mashed potatoes are combined with egg, milk, flour and scallions. If you’re going to be abstemious over Lent, then you should start Pancake day as you mean to go on. Top the pancakes with some crispy bacon and a fried egg – breakfast of champions.
Back in the eighties in Belfast there was a French restaurant called Chez Delbart. They served the classics for starters like snails, pate and baguette and French onion soup. The main courses consisted of filled savoury pancakes. They would come out bubbling and golden in an individual Le Creuset dish. The fillings were things like bolognaise, ham and gruyere and smoked salmon with cream. The waiters were French and at the time I couldn’t think of anywhere that could be more sophisticated. To this day I have a deep affection for a savoury pancake. The recipe here is for one filled with garlic mushrooms, spinach and Parma ham and topped with a leek béchamel sauce before baking. Enjoy with a dressed green salad and a glass of some chilled white wine.
For something sweet I’ve included a recipe for chocolate crepes with cherries and a chocolate and red wine sauce. It’s quite decadent but a good send off if you’re giving up sweet things for six weeks of Lent. I’ve used frozen cherries as they’re readily available and you don’t have to stone them. The filling is like a cherry cheesecake cream and you pour the hot sauce over the top. Shut your eyes and you could be in Paris!