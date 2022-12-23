Farmers across Northern Ireland are largely responsible for the wonderful produce that we will dine on this Christmas as we join with family and friends for a time of feasting and fellowship.

This year has been one like no other, with rising costs right across the board impacting on every level of farm business. With spiralling fertiliser costs, fuel and energy costs, 2022 has been a volatile one for our farming community.

At AbbeyAutoline, we want to take a moment and thank our farmers for all they do to provide us with produce which is the envy of the world.

Richard Henderson

Our farmers produce the best turkey, ham, potatoes, vegetables and even the controversial Brussels sprouts, as well as excellent dairy products, without which our Christmas dinners would be a lot less exciting.

The BBC has reported our Christmas dinner this year will be, on average, 22 per cent more expensive than in 2021, and while this can present a challenge for families during these difficult times, I know farmers fight tooth and nail to keep costs down to the minimum.

Just like we rely on our farmers to feed us, I want to remind our farming community that AbbeyAutoline is there to help them.

We will be there to help maintain and secure your business should the worst happen.

Our dedicated Agricultural Team speaks your language. Most of the team come directly, or indirectly, from a farming background so we understand the stresses and pressures you face.

No matter what size your farm is, whether it is a hobby farm or large-scale business, we will help find the most competitive cover that you need.

As we prepare to embark on a new year, now is a good time to consider a review of your farm insurance policies to ensure they are robust enough to deal with any challenges 2023 may through your way.

We know how busy you are with constant demands on your time which is why our team can work with you on a personal level to make sure you have the right cover in place. Let us take the hassle out of finding the best cover.

From farm combined insurance, farm buildings and contents, household buildings and contents, livestock and farm liability we can put cover in place to suit your needs.

We can also provide options to boost your cover with milk in tanks, personal accident and sickness, farm all risks and loss of revenue.

