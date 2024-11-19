Peatland restoration training upskills over 30 local contractors in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As peatland restoration efforts across Northern Ireland continue to expand, over 30 local contractors and restoration practitioners have gained vital hands-on training to support this critical work.

Two intensive courses were recently organised by the Peatland Collaborative Network at the An Creagán Centre and nearby Haughey’s Bog in Co Tyrone, to ensure more local professionals have the skills and knowledge needed to restore and manage these essential habitats – vital in helping nature recover, filtering water, alleviating flooding and storing carbon.

The courses, facilitated by Dr Emily Taylor and Anna Basely from the Crichton Carbon Centre, were designed to provide comprehensive training in peatland restoration techniques. With years of experience across Scotland, Emily and Anna brought expert insights to participants from diverse backgrounds, including small family businesses, local councils, and larger organisations.

At Haughey’s Bog, a former commercially harvested site now managed by Ulster Wildlife, participants observed machinery demonstrations showcasing techniques such as installing peat dams, bunding, and reprofiling. They gained valuable insights into the machinery specifications required for these tasks, potential complications and how to estimate costs for peatland restoration tenders.

Some of the local contractors and restoration practitioners that gained vital hands-on experience in peatland restoration techniques at recent training events held at Haughey’s Bog in Co Tyrone, organised by the Peatlands Collaborative Network.

The training also covered legal considerations for peatland projects, with Dr Vicky Ginn from the Historic Environment Division at the Department for Communities providing guidance on identifying and managing potential archaeological findings during restoration work.

Claire McVeigh, Peatlands Collaborative and Technical Network Officer, with Ulster Wildlife, said, “With over 80% of Northern Ireland's peatlands in poor condition, restoring them is one of the most cost-effective nature-based solutions to addressing the biodiversity and climate crises. However, there is a pressing shortage of skilled contractors capable of meeting the scale and urgency required to restore these vital habitats to a favourable conservation status by 2030. Through this training, we aim to bridge that skills gap, create new green jobs, and support a just transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Feedback from attendees highlighted the value of the training in ensuring local contractors and practitioners are well-prepared to take up peatland restoration work, a vital step in protecting Northern Ireland’s unique ecosystems.

Brian and Conall McErlean, from C and B McErlean Ltd, said: “The course was very informative with practical and instructive information. The trainers were experienced, approachable, and willing to answer any queries. This experience will be invaluable for future contracts.”

Contractors and restoration practitioners observing machinery demonstration showcasing peatland restoration techniques, as part of recent comprehensive training organised by the Peatlands Collaborative Network at Haughey’s Bog in Co Tyrone.

Tom Woods, natural heritage officer with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, commented: “The course was extremely informative, hosted by passionate experts. It covered design, procurement, and challenges in restoration. I highly recommend it to anyone interested in peatland restoration.”

Sean McGill, farm advisor with Ballinderry Rivers Trust, said: “Understanding the machinery and techniques used in peatland restoration will allow me to provide informed guidance to farmers and address any concerns they may have about the processes involved.”

The Peatland Collaborative Network (PCN), established in 2024 through the Environment Fund and Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, supports organisations delivering peatland restoration across Northern Ireland. Members include NGOs, government bodies, private companies, and agricultural organisations, including UFU and NIAPA.

Through knowledge-sharing and training opportunities – such as contractor training, restoration planning and monitoring – the PCN drives collaborative action to protect and restore our precious peatlands.

Contractors and restoration practitioners learn about the importance of measuring and understanding peat depths and implications for peatland restoration, as part of recent comprehensive training organised by the Peatlands Collaborative Network at Haughey’s Bog in Co Tyrone.

For more information on future peatland restoration training courses, please contact Claire McVeigh, Peatlands Collaborative and Technical Network Officer – [email protected] or call 07845 646 096.