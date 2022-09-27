Pedestrian dies following serious accident in County Tyrone
A man in his 40s has died following a serious single vehicle road traffic collision in Aughnacloy, County Tyrone.
Sergeant Green said: “The collision, involving a pedestrian, was reported just before midnight on Monday evening (26 September) and occurred on the Tullyvar Road.
“Police attended the scene where, sadly, the man was pronounced dead.
“The road was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.
“We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and would appeal for any witnesses who may have seen the man walking on the road between approximately 11pm and midnight, or anyone who may have captured dash cam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference CW 1978 – 26/09/22.”