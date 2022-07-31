Pedestrian is injured by falling hay - appeal for witnesses

Police in Enniskillen are appealing for the driver of a lorry who has passed through Main Street, Lisnaskea in the direction of Newtownbutler between 1430 -1500 hours on Saturday, 30th July 2022 or a blue New Holland Tractor, carrying hay which passed through at the same time in the direction of Maguiresbridge to make contact with police.
It is believed both vehicles passed through the Main Street outside the Diamond/Market Square and collided with a low hanging wire which caused a block to fall, causing damage to a vehicle, a marquee and causing injury to a pedestrian.
Police are asking other motorists travelling in the area to check their dash cams for footage of the incident.