Pens of hoggets selling to a top price of £215 at Markethill

Breeding sheep were slower to clear.

Heavy lambs sold readily from 410p to 433p per kilo for 24k at £104 each followed by 432p per kilo for 24.3k at £105 each.

Several heavy pens sold from £106 to £109 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 440p to 468p per kilo for 22k at £103 each followed by 464p per kilo for 22k at £102 each.

Ewe lambs sold to a top of 496p per kilo for 23.4k at £116 each from a Warrenpoint producer.

Light store lambs sold to 569p per kilo for 13k at £74 each from a Hilltown farmer followed by 549p for 13.4k at £73.50 each from a Kilcoo producer.

All good quality light stores sold from 590p to 540p per kilo.

Stronger stores sold to 526p per kilo for 17.3k at £93 each from a Lisburn farmer followed by 517p for 17.2k at £89 each from a Moy farmer.

All good quality lots sold from 450p to 482p per kilo.

The 380 cull ewes sold to a top of £173 each with several more pens from £120 to £159 each.

Plainer quality ewes sold from £70 to £100 each.

A full yard of breeding hoggets met with an easier demand.

Top price £215 each with several pens at £210, £205 and £200 each.

Plainer quality hoggets were slower to clear.

Heavy lambs

Tassagh farmer : 24k £104 433p : Dungannon seller : 24.3k £105 432p : Newtownhamilton farmer : 24.5k £105 429p : Poyntzpass producer : 24.8k £105 423p : Armagh producer : 25.2k £106 421p and Forkhill seller : 26k £105.50 406p.

Middleweight lambs

Warrenpoint producer : 23.4k £116 496p : Whitecross farmer : 22k £103 468p : Markethill seller : 22k £102 464p : Keady farmer : 22k £102 464p : Portadown producer : 22.9k £104.50 456p : Glenanne farmer : 20.6k £94 456p : Portadown producer : 22.7k £103.50 456p and Markethill farmer : 22.7k £103.50 456p.

Light stores

Hilltown producer : 13k £74 569p : Kilcoo seller : 13.4k £73.50 549p : Hilltown producer : 13k £70 538p : Newry seller : 123k £67.50 519p : Mullabawn farmer : 13.5k £70 519p and Hilltown producer : 16.2k £84 519p.

Stronger stores