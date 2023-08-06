The intro class was first in the schedule and, with 11 competitors ready to trot up the centre line in front of judge Judith McCord, everyone was running through their test prior to entering the main arena.

There was some top scoring within this class with the top three competitors scoring 80 per cent and above.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Out on top was Katie Adams and ‘Wheatfields Charlie’ with 82.94 per cent and first place.

Helen Bickerstaff, Rennie.

Second place went to Charlie Watson and ‘Goldengrove Miss Markle’ with 80.88 per cent and a special mention also goes to Claire Adams and ‘Miss Lane Fox’ who placed third on the day but also were awarded the ‘Horse’ Black Horse Photography and EquiNow sash and vouchers for greatest achievement throughout the league to date.

Onto the Newcomers class where a Dressage Ireland prelim test was ridden.

Zach Watson has been on a winning streak for the past three weeks and this week was no different. First place with 82.32 per cent for Zach and ‘Liscormack Dolly’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zach and his young mare was also awarded the ‘Pony’ Black Horse Photography and EquiNow sash and vouchers for greatest achievement throughout the league.

Zach Watson, Liscormack Dolly.

To say Zach was shocked was an understatement but organisers were delighted that his hard work and dedication has been recognised and is the encouragement this young rider needs.

It was a day of firsts for Jas Hogg and her new horse ‘Prada’ – first time out at a competition and first in the Prelim class with a score of 80.4 per cent.

What a great start to their journey together and Hagans Croft is delighted to be a part of this journey to see what the future holds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moving up the placings this week Helen Bickerstaff and ‘Rennie’ slotted into second place with 74.6 per cent. Helen was shocked, yet delighted, to be picking up this second place rosette, with their hard work over the past few weeks now coming to fruition.

Claire Adams, Miss Lane Fox.

With only two competitors entered into the Novice class, Reese Hogg and Sarah McClay battled it out for the top spot, achieving 78.71 per cent Reese Hogg and ‘Smythy’ just tipped Sarah McClay and ‘Shawnee’ to the top spot.

Reese and ‘Smythy’ went on to win the Elementary class with Ellen McDonald and ‘Indie’ in second place.

The final class of the day was the Medium class where a Dressage Ireland test was ridden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was a particularly difficult test to remember, therefore, spectators watched in awe as Wayne Hamilton, Jazmin Vollands, and Victoria McCandless half passed across the arena, travers and executed half pirouette movements within the 20x40 arena.

Jas Hogg, Prada.

Achieving a fantastic score of 76.82 per cent, Jazmin Vollands and ‘Mo Chara Nua’ saluted to first place, followed by Victoria McCandless and ‘Koolstyle’ in second place with 64.55 per cent. Superb to see three competitors out riding and competing to this level, well done!

Hagans Croft would like to thank everyone who supported the forth leg of Hagans Croft’s five-week Dressage League.

Thank you to the judge Judith McCord, scribe Lucy and to Black Horse Photography for covering the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All photographs can be viewed and purchased from Black Horse Photography’s website.

Visit the website www.haganscroftequestrian.co.uk for more information.

Dressage Results (Saturday 22 July)

Class 1: INTRO: Dressage Ireland Introductory B, 2017: 1, Katie Adams, Wheatfield's Charlie 82.94%; 2, Charlie Watson, Goldengrove Miss Markle 80.88%; 3. Claire Adams, Miss Lane Fox 80.29 per cent; 4. Judith Bracken, Mary 75.29%; 5. Claire Ervine, My Boy Ed 72.65%; 6. Susan Glover, Oreo 65%.

Class 2: NEWCOMERS PRELIM: Dressage Ireland, Prelim Test P15, 2012: 1, Zach Watson, Liscormack Dolly 82.32%; 2. Siobhan Clarke, Apollo 77.86%; 3. Danni Froemling, Ralphie 77.5%; 4. Grainne McParland, Lance 65.18%; 5. Kara Cosgrave, Letterfinish Ollie 60.89%; 6. Georgia Linehan, Rossco 60%.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Class 3: PRELIM: Dressage Ireland, Prelim Test P4, 2016: 1, Jas Hogg, Prada 80.4%; 2. Helen Bickerstaff, Rennie 74.6%; 3. Ruth English, Henry 73.6%; 4. Katie Adams, Wheatfield's Charlie 72.4%; 5. Susan Scott, Meara 71.6%; 6. Stephen O'Hare, Rio's Return 66.4%.

Class 4: NOVICE: Dressage Ireland, Novice Test N23, 2012: 1, Reese Hogg, Smythy 78.71%; 2. Sarah McClay, Shawnee 77.42%.

Class 5: ELEMENTARY: Dressage Ireland, Elementary Test, E46, 2013: 1, Reese Hogg, Smythy 84.23%; 2. Ellen McDonald, Indie 79.62%; 3. Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 67.88%.

Class 6 : MEDIUM: Dressage Ireland, Medium Test M72, 2015: 1, Jazmin Vollands, Mo Chara Nua 76.82%; 2. Victoria McCandless, Koolstyle 64.55%; 3. Wayne Hamilton, Rio's Return 64.09%.

​

​