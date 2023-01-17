People urged to avoid the area as fire crews tackle blaze in rural area of County Fermanagh
Crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a building fire in a rural part of County Fermanagh this morning.
By Joanne Knox
The fire broke out earlier this morning at a property on the Largy Road, Garvary, near Enniskillen,
Nearby properties are being advised to keep windows and doors closed and people are urged to avoid the area.
“There is heavy fog in the locality and traffic management measures are in place to assist our response,” a NIFRS spokesperson has said.