People who consume fresh chilli tend to have less health problems

Maybe this isn’t a bad thing because apparently eating chilli and spice laced food could prolong your life, with a 14% reduced risk of death if you partake three to seven days a week.

People who consumed fresh chilli tended, according to the survey by the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, to have a lower risk of death from heart disease, cancer and diabetes. What better excuse for reaching for the chillis, ginger and spices?

My first job was working in a restaurant in Aghadowey called MacDuff’s, when I was 14. At that time, in the early eighties, food here was still very much of the school that believed in plain meat and plenty of spuds. The owner of the restaurant, Joey, used to grind his own spices to make curry.

To my lily white palate, this concoction was like eating rocket fuel, but I persevered and learnt to love the sultry flavours evocative of far off exotic places.

Purchasing whole spices and grinding them yourself was virtually unheard of back then and this innovation attracted customers from miles around.

The only kind of whole chillis you could get then were dried but we’ve now realised it’s possible to grow chillis successfully in this country, without the need to import. Despite the rain and grey skies this sunny ingredient will sprout its fruit in a green house or poly tunnel to great effect.

That way you can also control their growth without pesticides.

The Scoville scale measures the heat in chillis with a mild green chilli at the bottom of the scale and a nuclear like ghost chilli at the top!

For me spicing should be gentle with a slight kick, to tantalize the taste buds, not annihilate them.

When you combine the warm zing of chilli with zesty fresh ginger, sultry spices like cumin, coriander, turmeric, cinnamon and fennel, and fresh herbs and citrus, you create something that really awakens your taste buds and is great for you at the same time. These flavours don’t need salt or fat to pep up your cooking, they pack a punch all on their own.

The first recipe this week is for Malaysian chicken curry, spiced with chilli, garam masala, cinnamon and turmeric and fragrant with lemongrass, ginger and coconut milk.

It’s served with a tomato rice for a quick but tasty dish.

My other recipe is for crispy Asian beef.

The beef is tossed in Chinese five spice and cornflour, fried until crisp and then tossed in a ginger hot and sour sauce. It’s served with a chili potato salad packed with scallions and seasoned with sesame and soy.