Perfect day for the NI Dexter Group at Loughside Farm

This was held at Loughside Farm, the home of Mervyn and Rachael Garrett, who run a herd of Dexters as a business selling grass-fed Dexter meat from the farm.

As visitors gathered, they enjoyed refreshments as well as time to inspect the Dexter cow and calf in a small paddock.

Many of the children enjoyed the chance to get up close and stroke the cow. They also enjoyed the bouncy castle and toys which were provided.

When everyone had arrived the chairperson Willeen Montgomery greeted them and introduced Rachael and Mervyn.

In their introductory talk they explained the history of the farm and when they started with Dexters. The talk included the farm’s management with grass, breeding and their preference of spring calving, as well as future plans.

A walk round the fields followed to inspect the herds, a breeding herd with stock bull and a finishing herd.

On returning the barbecue was underway with Dexter burgers and sausages in a bap with a choice of salads. This was followed by a delicious range of cakes and tray bakes.

A special cake was made in honour of Hope House, which was the charity the group was supporting. It is a local charity which provides free accommodation to cancer patients and their families during or on completion of their treatment. It provides a place for a short time of quiet rest and recuperation. Founders of the charity Dawn and Roy were also in attendance and were on hand to share more information about their worthy cause. Donations were collected and raised over £500.

It was an excellent afternoon for the almost 60 visitors who stayed and socialised well into the evening. Everyone was interested in the Dexters and the group gained some new members.