Person remains in critical condition after van discovered in ditch
Police have renewed their appeal for information and witnesses following a serious one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Tummery Road area of Dromore, County Tyrone.
Inspector Hicks stated: “Shortly before 8.30am on Saturday 20 August, officers attended the scene where a yellow coloured Ford Transit was discovered in a nearby ditch.
“Two males were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
“One of the males remains in a critical condition.
“The other male’s injuries were serious, however, not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
“Our investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Tummery Road during this time, and who witnessed anything or has dash-cam footage of the collision, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 527 of 20/08/22.”
You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/