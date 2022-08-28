Person remains in critical condition after van discovered in ditch

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Hicks stated: “Shortly before 8.30am on Saturday 20 August, officers attended the scene where a yellow coloured Ford Transit was discovered in a nearby ditch.

“Two males were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

“One of the males remains in a critical condition.

“The other male’s injuries were serious, however, not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“Our investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Tummery Road during this time, and who witnessed anything or has dash-cam footage of the collision, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 527 of 20/08/22.”