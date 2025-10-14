Perth Ram Society sale of Blackface rams

A steady trade prevailed at the Perth Ram Society show and sale of Blackface rams, held at United Auctions’ Stirling Mart, where 34 ram lambs averaged £644.71, and 166 shearling rams levelled out at £1037.95.

Top price was £4000, for a shearling ram from Mairi and Robert Paterson’s Craigneich flock at Comrie. He is a son of £20,000 Woolfords, a tup bought two years ago at Stirling, while the dam is the flock’s current show ewe, by £2000 Achdregnie. He was knocked down to the Baillies at Calla, Carnwath.

The Shearer family, Hillhead of Morinsh, Glenlivet, enjoyed a level trade, peaking at £3500 for a shearling by £3200 Woolfords, out of a ewe by a home-bred son of an £8500 Thomas Harkin ram, which went to Phil Stewart, Bomakelloch, Drummuir.

Second top from that pen was one at £2600, by the same sire, which sold to the Hamiltons at Woolfords, West Calder.

45k Elmscleugh

Stephen Duncan, Achdregnie, Glenlivet, also had a successful day, with his pre-sale show champion, a shearling son of £7000 Woolfords, making £3200, selling to Hillhead of Morinsh. Another from the consignment, sired by a £2200 Tam Adams, also made £3200, going to Messrs Robertson, Dufftown, Keith.

Meanwhile, the reserve champion from Achdregnie, again a shearling by £7000 Woolfords, made £2600, to JS McLaren and Son, Dalcapon, Ballinluig.

Conversely, Stephen Duncan paid £3000 for the best from Bert Grant, Glendamph, Glenisla, a shearling son of a tup bred by Jimmy Hunter in Northern Ireland.

North type lambs sold to a top of £1500, for one from Ben MacKinnon’s Mause flock. Sired by the £3200 Woolfords tup that is shared with the Shearers, he was knocked down to the Smiths at Scarhill, Glenkindie.

Stirling Annual Sale of Blackface Rams

A strong commercial demand, coupled with six five-figure leading prices, ensured a boost in averages for both shearlings and ram lambs at the annual sale of Blackface rams in United Auctions’ Stirling Mart, where trade peaked at £45,000.

Overall, 578 shearling rams levelled out at £1544.98, an increase of £152 per head on last year’s sale, while 91 ram lambs averaged £1043.30, up by £107 on the year.

The Dunlop family, Willie and sons, Quintin and William, of Elmscleugh, Dunbar, had a particularly successful day, achieving the lead price in both rings – £45,000 in the shearlings and £19,000 in the lambs – their best ever Stirling trade. Their sale topper was a shearling ram sired by a home-bred son of £60,000 Dyke, while the dam is by a son of £60,000 Loughash. He was knocked down at £45,000 to CC MacArthur, Nunnerie, Elvanfoot, Biggar.

From the same pen, another Elmscleugh shearling, by the same sire as the first and out of a different ewe by the son of £60,000 Loughash, sold at £10,000, to Joe Burnett, Rhodders, Alva.

Second top shearling price was £35,000, for one from Alan McClymont, Kirkstead, Yarrow, which sold to Dan Walton, Wanwood Hill, Alston. He is sired by £32,000 Dyke, bought at Lanark two years ago, while the dam is by £40,000 Burncastle.

Two shearlings hit the £14,000 mark, including the best from Willie Graham and son, Billy, Craigdarroch, Sanquhar. Sired by a home-bred son of £32,000 Elmscleugh, that one went to Gavin Donald, Windhill, Sandford and Greg Frame, Craigenhill, Hamilton, with the Grahams retaining a third share.

Also from Craigdarroch, was a shearling at £8000, sired by a home-bred son of £11,000 Milnmark, which sold in a two-way split to A Paton, Craig, Straiton, and L and D Hair, Drumbreddan, Ardwell.

The other at £14,000 was sold late in the day, by Burncastle Farming, Lauder, managed by Alan Rogerson. Sired by £32,000 Glenrath, he sold to PA Junor, Ballachraggan, Torness.

At £9000 was a shearling from the Hamiltons’ Crosswoodhill flock, managed by John Robertson at West Calder. He is a son of a £4500 Dyke and sold to the McClymonts’ Kirkstead flock at Yarrow.

The Ramsay family, Milnmark, Dalry, got the trade going early on, with their consignment selling to a top of £8500, for a son of a £45,000 Auldhouseburn, which was knocked down to WS Robson, Yatesfield, Otterburn.

Best for Archie and John MacGregor’s Allanfauld consignment, from their Kilsyth-based flock, was an £8000 bid for a shearling son of a £10,000 Glenrath. He went to JB Pate and Sons, Toxside, Gorebridge.

Una Hodge sold to a top of £6800 for shearlings from her Kirkland flock at Sanquhar. That one, sired by a home-bred son of a South Cobbinshaw sire, went to Corrylorn Farm, Oban.

Leading the lamb trade was the sole five-figure seller in that ring, at £19,000 from Elmscleugh. Sired by a home-bred son of £22,000 Allanfauld, and out of a ewe by a £7500 Milnmark, he went to joint Lanarkshire buyers, the MacArthurs at Nunnerie, Elvanfoot, and the Wights at Midlock, Crawford.

Father and son Alastair and Alan McLarty, of the Firm of Shawhead, at Douglas, sold lambs to a top of £6200, with that one, sired by a £2000 Burnbank, selling to Castles Estate, South Lynch, Hursley.

Other leading prices:

Shearling rams - £5800 – Overburns, to A MacDonald, Ess and Dalbuiack, Carrbridge. £5200 – Gass, to G Thornborrow, Fruid, Tweedsmuir, and M Coubrough, Whelphill. £5000 – Merkins, to K Taylor and Sons, Dall, Killin. £5000 – Dyke, to Glenfernate Estate, Blairgowrie. £5000 – Dalchirla, to HR McCulloch, Kilmichael, Bute.

Ram lambs – £4800 – Shawhead, Messrs Cameron, Woodhall, Innerwick, and Messrs McDiarmid, Shenlarrich, Aberfeldy. £4200 – Mitchellslacks, to JP Campbell and Sons, Glenrath, Peebles. £3400 – Elmscleugh, to Messrs McDonald, Braes, Skye.