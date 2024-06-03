The next race saw the first Inland National Race being flown from Skibbereen coinciding with a comeback race from Roscrea in Co. Tipperary instead of the previous stated Fermoy.

In this report I will be covering the Skibbereen Old Bird Inland National. The N.I.P.A. entry forms were used for the first time of the year and like all National Races members are limited to a 20 Bird Limit. A total of 327 members sent 2,926 birds to Skibbereen in County Cork for the first National race of the N.I.P.A. Old Bird Season.

With unfavourable weather conditions forecasted for the weekend the race was moved to the Bank Holiday Monday along with the Roscrea Comeback Race. The birds in Skibbereen were liberated at 10am with high clouds in a 10 mph South West Wind at the liberation point with great racing conditions present throughout the day.

The winning bird from the first Old Bird National Race of the year belongs to Ian Gibb & Sons of Glenavy & District H.P.S in Section D.

Ian is no stranger to success when it comes to National Races and even better winning them. This time last year from the exact same race the 2023 Skibbereen Inland National Ian was 2nd National with a Yearling Blue Cheq Hen GB22 A 15439 clocking in a Velocity of 1392.42. Her sire is a son of his famous ‘Mr Blue’ a Direct Stefan Lambrecht who has bred many winners. The dam is a sister of the World Renowned ‘Raven’ also a direct Stefan Lambrecht who is the Sire of countless 1st Open/Federation Winners.

The 2024 Skibbereen Inland National Winner from 2,926 birds will be named 'Pete’ after Ian’s late Son Peter who sadly passed away in 2020. A fitting tribute to Peter who is alongside Ian and the family in every race.

‘Pete’ is a Blue Yearling Cock GB23 D 14149 and is off the Very Best of Direct Luc Vervoort’s Birds Ian obtained in 2021 with nothing settled for coming back to his lofts but only the best in their loft. I was honoured to be able to handle the newly crowned National Winner down at the impressive setup of Ian’s lofts. He was in impeccable order and I couldn’t believe the feather quality being out of this world with a serious look of intelligence in him and structurally all round perfect. A worthy champion pigeon. Racing, build and breeding wise with it being packed with the very best of what has to be the most sought after birds in the world of Luc Vervoort’s.

Many congratulations to Ian Gibb & Sons on claiming 1st N.I.P.A. National from the Skibbereen Old Bird Inland National.

Also, many Congratulations to 2nd National Winner John J McCabe of Millvale H.P.S. in Section G. The 2nd National and Section G Winning Bird for JJ is a Blue Yearling Cock GB23 D 68043. He is from John’s very successful lines of Sootjen/Van Heerke Breeding.

And many congratulations to 3rd & 4th National Matthew Russell of Dromara H.P.S. in Section D. The 3rd National Bird for Matthew is a Yearling GB23 D 01231 who has now won the Club twice and finished 2nd Section as a youngbird. The bird was bred by Phillip Boal. 4th National Bird GB23 D 43632 was bred by fellow clubmate Barry Murray.

Skibbereen Old Bird National Result

1st I. Gibb & Sons 1841; 2nd J.J McCabe 1833; 3rd M. Russell 1827; 4th M. Russell 1826; 5th O. Markey 1825; 6th R. Moore & Son 1822; 7th J&D Braniff 1822; 8th Bingham & Seaton 1821; 9th S. Ogle 1820; 10th D. McElhone 1820; 11th J. F McCabe & Son 1817; 12th J. Greenaway 1816; 13th McGrath & McParland 1815; 14th P&J Boal 1814; 15th J&D Braniff 1814; 16th C. McManus 1814; 17th D&J Campbell 1814; 18th D C & P McArdle 1813; 19th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1812; 20th D&J Campbell 21st R. Moore & Son 1812; 22nd C. McManus 1812; 23rd D&J Armstrong & Son 1812; 24th J. Gregory & Sons 1810; 25th J&D Braniff 1810

SECTION C REPORT

The winner of Section C (72/630) from Skibbereen Inland National was J&D Braniff of Glen H.P.S. The partnership had a great day at the races putting in a great card Winning 1st Club, Topping the Ligoniel Centre and finishing 1st Section C (630 Birds) and a fantastic result in finishing 7th National N.I.P.A. (2,926 Birds) along with more birds in the top half of the Open Placings. The Section Winner is out of a son of their ‘Griffiths Cock’ The sire was N.I.P.A. Section Old Bird of the year for the lads. The dam of the Section Winner was obtained from M&D Evans.

Ballycarry & District: (7/48) 1st W. Degnan & T. McKee 1752; 2nd N J Arthurs 1712; 3rd N J Arthurs 1696; 4th W. Degnan & T. McKee 1682; 5th W. Degnan & T. McKee 1660; 6th W. Degnan & T. McKee 1643

Ballyclare & District: 1st G&R Lawrie 1807; 2nd A&T Agnew 1784; 3rd Higginson & Fasciola 1777; 4th Higginson & Fasciola 1777; 5th G&R Lawrie 1768; 6th W R Moore & Son 1745

Carrick Social: (7/57) 1st Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1813; 2nd D&J Armstrong & Son 1812; 3rd D&J Armstrong & Son 1804; 4th D&J Armstrong & Son 1797; 5th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1792; 6th Crawford & McDowell 1769

Doagh & District: 1st A&N Lewis 1774; 2nd A&N Lewis 1773; 3rd D&S Suitters & Sons 1755; 4th Mr & Mrs B McNeilly 1745; 5th Mr & Mrs B McNeilly 1725; 6th J&R Scott 1696

Eastway H.P.S: 1st D. McElhone 1820; 2nd D&J Campbell 1813; 3rd D&J Campbell 1812; 4th G. McKenna 1807; 5th D. McElhone 1806; 6th D&J Campbell 1802

Glenarm & District: (6/36) 1st McMullan Bros 1713; 2nd J&R Baxter 1691; 3rd J&R Baxter 1674; 4th G. McWhirter 1670; 5th McMullan Bros 1668; 6th J&R Baxter 1664

Horseshoe H.P.S: (2/18) 1st K&D Hagans 1768; 2nd K&D Hagans 1766; 3rd K&D Hagans 1766; 4th J. Hastings 1694; 5th J. Hastings 1589; 6th J. Hastings 1481

Kingsmoss: (7/28) 1st G&C Lowry 1736; 2nd Knowles & Hill 1713; 3rd J. Dawson & Son 1712; 4th J. Dawson & Son 1682; 5th T. Cairns & Son 1677; 6th T. Cairns & Son 1677

Larne & District: (14/113) 1st C. Campbell 1803; 2nd Crawford & Robinson 1795; 3rd Crawford & Robinson 1794; 4th Crawford & Robinson 1786; 5th Crawford & Robinson 1774; 6th Crawford & Robinson 1774

Ligoniel & District: (11/99) 1st Bingham & Seaton 1821; 2nd C. McManus 1814; 3rd C. McManus 1812; 4th Bingham & Seaton 1783; 5th C. McManus 1776; 6th Bingham & Seaton 1771

Ligoniel Centre

1st J&D Braniff 1822; 2nd Bingham & Seaton 1821; 3rd D. McElhone 1820; 4th J&D Braniff 1814; 5th C. McManus 1814; 6th C. McManus 1812; 7th J&D Braniff 1810; 8th G. McKenna 1807; 9th D. McElhone 1806; 10th S&N Maginty 1786

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (32/371) from Skibbereen Inland National was Ian Gibb & Sons of Glenavy & District H.P.S. Ian and the family had an unforgettable result in taking home the ultimate prize in winning the Skibbereen Inland National from 2,926 Birds (See Opening Report for more Info)

Colin H.P.S: (2/40) 1st J. Gregory & Sons 1810; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1801; 3rd O&M Monaghan 1801; 4th J. Gregory & Sons 1799; 5th J. Gregory & Sons 1790; 6th O&M Monaghan 1778

Dromara H.P.S: 1st M. Russell 1827; 2nd M. Russell 1826; 3rd D. Aiken 1814; 4th Russell Bros 1804; 5th M. Russell 1802; 6th N. Edgar & Son 1796

Dromore H.P.S: 1st P&J Boal 1814; 2nd P&J Boal 1804; 3rd R. Keegan & Son 1786; 4th P&J Boal 1782; 5th R. Keegan & Son 1742; 6th Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1719

Lisburn & District: (22/183) 1st Spence Bros 1805; 2nd Spence Bros 1789; 3rd Spence Bros 1788; 4th S G Briggs 1777; 5th Spence Bros 1772; 6th Spence Bros 1772

Lisburn Centre

(22/278) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1840; 2nd J. Greenaway 1816; 3rd J. Gregory & Sons 1810; 4th Spence Bros 1805; 5th O&M Monaghan 1801; 6th J. Greenaway 1801; 7th O&M Monaghan 1801; 8th J. Gregory & Sons 1799; 9th J. Gregory & Sons 1790; 10th I. Gibb & Sons 1790

Dromore Centre

(13/125) 1st M. Russell 1827; 2nd M. Russell 1826; 3rd P&J Boal 1814; 4th P&J Boal 1804; 5th D. Aiken 1802; 6th Russell Bros 1796; 7th R. Keegan & Son 1786; 8th P&J Boal 1782; 9th M. Russell 1769; 10th N. Edgar & Son 1762

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (21/167) from Skibbereen Inland National was R. Moore & Son of Bangor R.P.C. The father & son partnership had a super result from the National Winning their Section F Centre and being rewarded with 1st Section F from (167 Birds) and also 6th National for their great timing (2,926 birds). The Section Winner ‘Miggy’ is certainly one of the best racers in the Moore’s Loft. He contains some of the top Van Den Bulck lines. He is raced on the roundabout system and has already scored this year including 2nd Club, 2nd Section F Fermoy and he also had numerous Section positions last year.

Bangor R.P.C: (11/174) 1st R. Moore & Son 1835; 2nd Burgess & Brennan 1824; 3rd R. Moore & Son 1821; 4th Burgess & Brennan 1798; 5th Burgess & Brennan 1797; 6th R. Moore & Son 1795

Crossgar: 1st McCartan & Woodside 1777; 2nd Adair & McCombs 1739; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1720; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1707; 5th P. Byrne 1692; 6th Adair & McCombs 1642

Section F Centre

(23/190) 1st R. Moore & Son 1822; 2nd R. Moore & Son 1812; 3rd R. Moore & Son 1803; 4th Rainey Bros 1783; 5th R. Moore & Son 1779; 6th Burgess & Brennan 1777; 7th McCartan & Woodside 1777; 8th Young & McCormick 1767; 9th C. Healy 1767; 10th Burgess & Brennan 1757

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (32/388) from Skibbereen Inland National was John J McCabe of Millvale H.P.S. John takes home the top spot in the Newry Centre from tough competition along with 1st Club along with having a fantastic result with 1st Section G (388 Birds) and ultimately rounding off a top class finish in placing 2nd National from (2,926 Birds). John’s Section G winning bird is a Blue Yearling Cock GB23 D 68043. He is from John’s very successful winning lines of Sootjen/Van Herck Breeding.

Ballyholland: (5/160) 1st Owen Markey 1827; 2nd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1775; 3rd Owen Markey 1760; 4th Owen Markey 1745

Banbridge H.P.S: (12/116) 1st T. Mallon 1771; 2nd E. McAlinden 1759; 3rd R. Carson & Son 1748; 4th E. McAlinden 1725; 5th F. Simpson 1719; 6th T. Mallon 1719

Drumnavady: 1st S. Ogle 1820; 2nd McGrath & McParland 1815; 3rd G&S McMullan 1806; 4th D&K Mallen 1802; 5th D&K Mallen 1801; 6th S. Ogle 1791

Millvale: (4/144) 1st JJ McCabe 1833; 2nd N. Murtagh 1774; 3rd W. Chambers 1758; 4th JJ McCabe 1754; 5th W. Chambers 1752

Newry City: (6/214) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1778; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1766; 3rd Thompson & Lunn 1763 4th Gary Hughes & Son 1753; 5th Gary Hughes & Son 1752; 6th Gary Hughes & Son 1748

Newry & District: (10/351) 1st JJ McCabe 1833; 2nd J.F McCabe & Son 1817; 3rd J.F McCabe & Son 1805; 4th J.F McCabe & Son 1801; 5th Ron Williamson 1798; 6th J.F McCabe & Son 1796

Banbridge Centre

(12/116) 1st S. Ogle 1820; 2nd McGrath & McParland 1815; 3rd G&S McMullan 1806; 4th D&K Mallen 1802; 5th D&K Mallen 1801; 6th S. Ogle 1791; 7th D&K Mallen 1789; 8th J. Smyth & Sons 1779; 9th T. Mallon 1771; 10th E. McAlinden 1759

Newry Centre

1st J.J McCabe 1833; 2nd O. Markey 1827; 3rd J.F McCabe & Son 1817; 4th J.F McCabe & Son 1805; 5th J.F McCabe & Son 1801; 6th R. Williamson 1798; 7th J.F McCabe & Son 1796; 8th J.F McCabe & Son 1783; 9th Thompson & Lunn 1778; 10th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1775

Davy & Maddison McElhone Eastway H.P.S. Winners this is the 2nd time this winner has showed for being 2nd club 12th Open, 6th Section and was bred by Paddy McManus & Son.

J&D Braniff Glen H.P.S. Section C Winners Skibbereen National finishing 7th National.

Hugh Bigger, winner of Carrick Social from Skibbereen timing again his Roscrea Open Winner